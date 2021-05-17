Fan gets roasted after Damian Lillard demands to see bet slip showing it was manufactured

Fan gets roasted after Dame demands to see bet slip originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Damian Lillard pulled his most clutch performance of the season in Sunday’s 132-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Putting up 31 points and 10 assists, Lillard helped the Blazers secure the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

He also helped a fan save his house… or so we thought.

Let's jump back to April 19, when a fan proclaiming to have made a bet that would either lose or keep his house reached out to Lillard in desperation for the Blazers to get 42 wins

Lillard simply responded with “Say less,” assuring the fan that he does not need to worry.

The Blazers got the victory and the 42nd win and of course, Lillard wanted to see if the fan was being serious about his bet and needed to see the receipt.

Lol let me see the ticket bro https://t.co/MK3dmgswqI — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 17, 2021

Surprisingly, the fan actually dropped his betting receipt.

And well, it's not as much as you think. At least not enough to buy a house.

Yes, you are reading that correctly. He won a bet of JUST $200.

So, maybe betting the house was a bit of an expression...

When LordTreeSap posted his receipt for everyone to see, his mentions became a war zone of jokes.

Take a look:

This dude has in his bio the dates he met kanye west and was retweeted by jlo....no one should have taken this dude seriously. pic.twitter.com/kwFA37CcyV — captain blue ballz (@dkc69420) May 17, 2021

This your house bro? pic.twitter.com/rZJjXxgjtG — Charles Barkley Stan (@IvanToler2) May 17, 2021

Bro bet 200 saying his house on the line pic.twitter.com/pDWjgWXX2i — y - IPlayToWin (@_IPlayToWin_) May 17, 2021

Ain't no way this guy bet 200 and made us think his house was on the line pic.twitter.com/1YoUdaA5I8 — 𓅓Down Bad Dino Fan🦖 #WaiveBaynes (@justJ0SHiing) May 17, 2021

This yo house bro 😂😂 you could’ve told dame to pay for that 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Xp2WBzAgCh — Jayden Jefferson (@JaydenJ66683415) May 17, 2021

Althought some of it is negative, the fan is probably living his best life that this attention is coming his way.

He might not have one enough money to buy a house, but at least its enough to go to a Blazers game now that they are in the playoffs.