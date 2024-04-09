Fan frustration over 'paltry' Europa League final ticket allocation

[Getty Images]

Uefa has been criticised by a fans' group for the "paltry" ticket allocation of 12,000 per team for the Europa League final in Dublin.

The match will take place on 22 May at the Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital, where the capacity is 48,000.

European football's governing body confirmed on Tuesday that each of the finalists will receive 12,000 tickets, with a further 12,000 offered for sale directly to fans worldwide via Uefa's ticketing portal.

The game could be an all-English tie with Liverpool and West Ham United - who play their quarter-final first legs on Thursday - on opposite sides of the draw.

A Football Supporters Europe statement said: "Football Supporters Europe (FSE) shares its serious concern that the finalists' allocations at the 2024 Europa League Final in Dublin will reach just 50% of the stadium's total capacity on the day.

"Further, FSE calls on Uefa and the local organisers to do right by the supporters and increase these allocations.

"A paltry 50% of capacity for Europa League finalist clubs is, simply, not good enough and falls well short of FSE's demand to provide at least 66% of tickets for all European finals to supporters of the teams involved.

"Based on previous experiences, a higher allocation of tickets for general sale will significantly fuel black market ticket activity, exploiting fans' loyalty in the process."

The tickets allocated to the fans of the finalists will be the cheapest on offer at 40 euros (just over £34) each, with general sale tickets starting at 65 euros (£55.70) each.

In response to the FSE's statement, Uefa said: "After extensive discussions with the local authorities regarding logistical operations, as well as the designated access routes to the ends of the stadium occupied by supporters of each of the finalists, it has been decided that the two clubs that reach the final can receive a maximum of 12,000 tickets each."