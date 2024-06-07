Fan-favorite rodeo returns to the mountains for 35th anniversary

DAHLONEGA, Ga. - A very famous singer once crooned, "This ain’t Texas…" — but it’ll sure look a lot like the Lone Star State in North Georgia this weekend, thanks to the return of the rodeo!

The R-Ranch Rodeo — previously known as Mountain Top Rodeo — is celebrating its 35th anniversary on Friday and Saturday at R-Ranch in the Mountains, located in Lumpkin County. Organizers say the R-Ranch Rodeo is a highlight for competitors and performers on the rodeo circuit, with main events including steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and bareback bronc. Those riders and ropers, by the way, are part of Charlie Lowry’s 4L and Diamond S Rodeo, based out of Summerville. Oh, and you can’t have a rodeo without a rodeo clown, right? Well, this rodeo’s halftime entertainment will be provided by rodeo clown Dusty Myers!

Of course, the rodeo also gives folks a chance to check out R-Ranch in the Mountains (65 R Ranch Road in Dahlonega), a family-friendly retreat located up in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Founded in 1983 and located on a breathtaking 800 acres, the ranch features hundreds of RV sites and cabins, along with a huge recreational lodge, pool, fishing lakes, a private herd of horses, and more.

The R-Ranch Rodeo will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights, with the midway opening at 6 p.m. — tickets at the gate are $20 cash and free for children ages 6 and younger. There’s also a parking fee of $5, which is cash-only. For more information on the big event, click here.

Since it’s the rodeo’s milestone 35th anniversary, we decided it was high time we saddled up and headed to the mountains — click the video player in this article to check out our morning at R-Ranch in the Mountains!