Fan at England vs Croatia seriously injured after falling from stands during Euro 2020 match

England fans salute their players on a 1-0 win (Getty Images)

A fan was seriously injured at Wembley Stadium after falling from the stands during England’s Euro 2020 game against Croatia on Sunday.

England kickstarted their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Croats thanks to a goal by Raheem Sterling, with 22,500 supporters in attendance at Wembley.

One of those fans was taken to hospital in a “serious condition” after becoming injured in an incident shortly after kick-off.

“We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium,” a spokesperson for the venue said.

“The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“We will continue to work with Uefa to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Sterling struck the only goal of the Group D game to put England in a strong position ahead of meetings with Scotland and the Czech Republic.

Those two nations go head-to-head on Monday evening.

