Fan dies after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium during Jets-Steelers game

A man has died after falling from an escalator during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department announced.

Local officials at the stadium responded to a call around 4:45 p.m. regarding the incident involving the adult male, the news release said. He was treated at the stadium by paramedics and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, according to the public safety department, which also said an investigation into the incident has begun.

The Allegheny County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man as Dalton Ryan Keane, 27 of Monaca, Pennsylvania.

“We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

The Steelers lost 24-20 to the Jets in the game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fan dies after fall from escalator at Steelers' Acrisure Stadium