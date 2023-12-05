Fan dies at Golden 1 Center during Pelicans-Kings game after medical emergency, team says

The fan was identified by his mother as Gregorio Florez Breedlove. He was 34

A fan died at the Golden 1 Center on Monday night during the Sacramento Kings’ in-season tournament quarterfinals game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team said in a statement.

That fan, his mother confirmed to the Sacramento Bee , was identified as Gregorio “Greg” Florez Breedlove. He was 34.

Breedlove sustained a medical emergency during the first quarter of Monday night’s game. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that arena staff responded to an unresponsive man in the arena and CPR was administered for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency,” the Kings said in a statement. “EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

The nationally televised game was not interrupted for the medical emergency. At least one player, Kings forward Keegan Murray, said that the teams were not aware of the situation during the game.

“As a team, we give our condolences,” Murray said, via ESPN . “Hopefully, the family is being taken care of.

Breedlove’s mother, Janet Florez, told the Sacramento Bee that she was rushed to Sacramento from the Central Coast on Monday night after learning that her son was hospitalized. Florez said that Breedlove had attended the game with a friend, who said he was sitting normally one minute and then was slumped over the next. His cause of death is still not known, though Florez said he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation several months ago.

“I am in agony,” Florez told the Sacramento Bee, adding that she spoke with her son on the phone before the game.

“And I said, ‘Well, take care of yourself, OK?’” Florez said. “And he goes, ‘Yeah, I will mom. Don’t worry.’”

