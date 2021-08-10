Fan Day: Kentucky to introduce team that will defend Wildcats’ NCAA volleyball title

The University of Kentucky’s defending national championship volleyball team will host its annual Fan Day in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the Blue-White Scrimmage scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Autographed mini balls will be tossed into the crowd from all 15 players on the 2021 team during player introductions before the scrimmage begins. Head coach Craig Skinner will address the crowd and give a preview of the 2021 team.

Photo opportunities will be available on the concourse of Memorial Coliseum.

UK, coming off a 24-1 season in which it won its fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference championship before going on to capture the program’s first NCAA crown, opens its 2021 campaign with an exhibition match at Western Kentucky University on Aug. 19.

The regular season gets underway Aug. 27-28 when Kentucky takes on Texas State, Dayton and Cincinnati in the University of Dayton Tournament.

Kentucky’s home schedule starts Sept. 3-4 in Memorial Coliseum when it hosts Northern Iowa, Southern California and Creighton for the Bluegrass Battle.