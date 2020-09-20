Fan causes bizarre scene at Red Sox-Yankees after scaling back of Green Monster

Fan scales Green Monster, causes bizarre scene at Sox-Yankees game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox' first win over the New York Yankees in 381 days Sunday was overshadowed by a much more unpredictable development.

A fan wearing Red Sox gear scaled the back of the Green Monster to enter Fenway Park late in Boston's 10-2 win and started shouting and throwing items onto the field, forcing a stoppage in play in the eighth inning.

Who is this guy and how did he get into Fenway Park? pic.twitter.com/rvYFcJPaAj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 20, 2020

The fan then entered a standoff with Fenway Park security, which tried to corral him as he apparently threatened to jump onto the batter's eye in the center field stands.

Fan is just standing on a catwalk where he first threatened to jump on the black tarp on the batters’ eye... even did some pushups! Has been arrested by cops. pic.twitter.com/gr4saBYXUD — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 20, 2020

The fan also yelled in the direction of Red Sox left fielder Michael Chavis, who shared more details about the bizarre incident after the game.

"He was yelling that I’m no Michael Jordan because I wear 23 and my name’s Michael," Chavis said, via MassLive.com.

"It was kind of a weird situation and part of me doesn’t really even want to get into it just because you don’t want to encourage that kind of stuff."

The Red Sox confirmed in a statement that the fan entered Fenway -- which hasn't had fans at games this season due to COVID-19 -- by scaling the back of the Green Monster.

The fan was taken into police custody, according to the Red Sox, then was transported to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, per the Boston Police.

"I’m glad nobody was harmed and nothing serious went wrong," Chavis added. "But there was a little moment there that that was a little concerning.”