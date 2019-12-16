Fan brings Julie Ertz jersey for Zach Ertz to sign, Zach happily obliges

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was signing autographs before Sunday’s game, as many athletes do, when he got a request that most NFL players will never get.

He was asked to sign his wife’s jersey.

As most everyone knows by now, Zach Eriz is the husband of United States women’s national team star Julie Ertz. It’s a cool pairing, and they rooted each other on as both became champions in their sport.

It’s just not often you see an NFL player asked to autograph his wife’s jersey.

Zach and Julie Ertz are a unique pair

The best part of this clip the Eagles tweeted is that when Zach Ertz saw he was being asked to sign his wife’s jersey, he got out of his routine of signing as efficiently as possible to take extra care to sign Julie’s soccer jersey.

Hopefully the fan has both signatures on the jersey — what a great keepsake that would be — or she can find Julie to complete the set.

The Ertz family is an unusual pairing. You don’t often see world-class athletes from two different team sports married to each other. They show up at each other’s games and are happy to share their unique dynamic in interviews.

At least one Eagles fan wanted to commemorate the power couple in a fun way.

Julie Ertz takes a selfie with her husband Zach Ertz during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

