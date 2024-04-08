Fan behaviour across all sports is deteriorating at an alarming rate

Spectator behaviour at big sporting occasions in England is lurching towards feral mayhem

Everywhere you turn in sport, it feels as though fans have forgotten any semblance of restraint. If it were not galling enough to observe the cocaine-fuelled hoodlums disfiguring Cheltenham Gold Cup day, we endured the sight at Manchester United, barely 48 hours later, of one taunting oaf turning to the away end and pressing his hand to his face, in apparent mockery of the 97 Liverpool supporters crushed to death at Hillsborough.

“Just show a bit of class,” pleaded Jurgen Klopp, in his desperation to avert a repeat at Sunday’s repeat fixture. A German begging the English to display some decorum: expect to hear more of this soon, not least when England open their European Championship campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. Except class can be conspicuous by its absence in the national game, with tragedy chanting but one symptom of a recent lurch into feral mayhem. Invading the pitch, hurling flares, exchanging Class A drugs in the men’s cubicles before kick-off: all are increasing features of the modern malaise.

Still, it would be unfair to suggest these pathologies are confined solely to football. In rugby, the vulgarity last month of some England fans, singing an unprintable update on the music hall ditty My Old Man (Said Follow the Van) on the midnight tram back to Lyon Part Dieu, induced the sharpest cultural cringe. So, too, did last year’s story of an Italian journalist who had beer hurled over him at Twickenham. Not that the incident was an outlier. I found myself similarly soaked at the final whistle of England’s last-gasp draw with the All Blacks. While the privileges of this job should never be understated, I always think you have never lived until trying to file 1,000 words on deadline with your laptop marinated in mid-strength lager.

“The problems are in many sports,” says Dr Martha Newson, a cognitive anthropologist at the Universities of Greenwich and Oxford, and a world leader in researching the rituals underlying fan behaviour. “Football simply receives undue attention because of its hooligan history, and because it’s easier to scapegoat.”

Image of a Britain that is falling apart

There is a heightened consciousness of dysfunction all around us. Sport holds up a mirror to society, and when you have Oxford rowers lamenting a Boat Race E.coli outbreak because of raw sewage in the Thames and Newcastle fans unable to return home from a 3pm kick-off at Fulham because of train strikes, an impression forms of a country coming apart at the seams. This intensifies amid multiplying scenes of disorder. Take the police officers injured last month in pitched battles at Millwall, or the man left with blood pouring from his head as the ultras of Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion came to blows. So much for sport offering an escape from chaos.

It is possible to draw a straight line between deteriorating fan conduct and the image of a Britain that is falling apart. When the Euros final at Wembley in 2021 descended into a dystopia of hard drugs and mob rule, the temptation was to blame the debacle on lockdowns that had frayed the threads of civilisation. Baroness Casey’s report on that ghastly night contained 29 separate references to the pandemic. But with stadiums restored to full capacity for almost three years, this fashion for using Covid-19 as a catch-all excuse no longer washes.

The Euros final at Wembley in 2021 descended into mob rule - Reuters/Lee Smith

“I went along with it a little, this idea of letting off steam,” Dr Newson explains. “But nobody forgot how to behave. I just think that’s nonsensical. Generally people don’t forget. I believe now that, just as in 1980s hooligan culture, there is this massive dissatisfaction with the political climate, plus frustration with the economic situation. And that makes people much more intense about their territories.

“This comes into play in football, clearly. I refer to it as ‘access to resources’. It encompasses territory, having your own home, and it brings in immigration and job losses. They all go together. Maybe people work 40 hours a week but they still don’t have enough to live comfortably or to buy a home. It’s an economic question, but it’s more about the perception of whether we have enough. That creates huge fractures between communities. And in sport, this increases the perception of threat. People are more defensive of their clubs.”

‘Dress up and party, get legless and take drugs’

Against this backdrop, a reference last week by my colleague Charlie Brooks to the “Peaky Blinders” set at Cheltenham struck a chord. Telegraph Sport readers agreed that, despite efforts at a drugs crackdown with sniffer dogs outside, the Festival atmosphere had been spoilt this year by groups of menacing young men openly sniffing cocaine on the concourses. One wrote: “For 20 years I loved going to Cheltenham, but I have not been for five years as it has changed so much. What was once a great celebration of National Hunt racing is now a playground for people who have no real interest in the sport, who just want to dress up and party, get legless and take drugs.”

While a powerful testimony, this conjunction of racing and drug use is hardly novel. As far back as 2001, arrests were made at Royal Ascot for the possession of cocaine. At Cheltenham in 2017, there were reports by racegoers of seeing people snorting lines of white powder off car bonnets before entering the course. The difference this time is that consumption of the substance has, in the experience of many attendees, become brazen inside the gates. It is a bleak augury for the Grand National next weekend, given that Aintree felt compelled in 2019 to install so-called ‘amnesty bins’. “Aintree racecourse is a drug-free zone,” read the message on these bins. “Please deposit your drugs here.”

This pattern is replicated elsewhere. Since November 2022, possessing Class A drugs has been added to Schedule One of the Football Spectators Act 1989. Last season, for the first time, these offences were included in the Government’s football arrest statistics, and the results were revealing. During the 2022-23 campaign, there were 200 arrests related to cocaine “in and around” British football grounds: the joint-third most common arrest type behind those for public and violent disorder.

Anecdotally, this figure seemed barely to scratch the surface, with Peter Houghton of the Football Safety Officers’ Association telling MPs last year that the toilets at one Cambridge United game “looked like a launderette – there was that much powder everywhere”. Damian Green, then acting chairman of the Commons culture select committee, had heard enough, declaring: “Bad behaviour is on the rise among fans. We’re going back to the bad old days.”

But are we? Tempting as it might be to reach for apocalyptic warnings, the football grounds of 2024 are a world removed from the brutal cattle sheds of the 1980s: a time when US journalist Bill Buford lumped English fans together, in Among the Thugs, as “familiar bloated examples of an island race…a great fatty manifestation of the history of pub opening hours and incalculable quantities of bacon-flavoured crisps”. Even his own language conveyed the sheer viciousness of the class warfare.

Professor Geoff Pearson, author of An Ethnography of English Football Fans: Cans, Cops and Carnivals, counsels against a rush to compare today’s feckless antics with the carnage of 40 years ago. “In 1986, there were 6,500 football-related arrests,” he says. “We are nowhere near those levels, and there’s no sign we’re returning to that mass disorder. Stadiums today are a lot safer than pubs in your normal market town at kicking-out time.”

Equally, there is a misplaced temptation to frame any upsurge in lawlessness as an Anglocentric phenomenon. But look at the situation in France, where Marseille’s home match against Lyon had to be called off this season after the visitors’ bus was pelted with stones and beer bottles. And what about the Netherlands, where the placid cheese-making town of Alkmaar was the setting last May for hooded gangs to charge West Ham’s family section? The shadow of cocaine looms large there, too: in February, former Dutch international Quincy Promes was given a six-year prison sentence for smuggling more than a ton of cocaine into the country, with a street value of £65 million.

“It all points to this quite grotesque inability, across northern Europe, to handle our feelings,” argues Dr Newson. “The whole point of taking drugs, in a way, is to distance yourself from reality. It’s a sad portrayal of the state our culture is in, and the way we connect with one another.”

A new age of disorder is upon us

Why should cocaine be any part of the average spectator’s routine at live sport? One practical reason is its sheer accessibility. Once the drug of rock stars and socialites, it is now mainstream in the UK, with one study suggesting that one in 40 people are taking it as a matter of habit. A fall in the retail street price, with a single gram of cocaine falling from £140 to £87 between 2019 and 2021, has established it as an illicit but increasingly affordable high.

The deeper question is why these highs are being chased at all in a sporting context. Prof Pearson has spoken of fans’ desire for a transgressive, “carnivalesque” release, intensifying or extending a sense of being divorced from normality. Dr Newson believes such a rationalisation is incomplete: “There are a lot of different ways of doing this, and they don’t have to be drug-based. Whatever drugs we’re taking, it’s a shortcut to get elsewhere. Whether it’s through opioids or cocaine, we can ramp ourselves up to these heightened states.

“There have also been reports of ketamine being taken at English football stadiums. I’m really shocked by this, because ketamine is a dissociative drug, whereas football is supposed to be all about making intense associations, about feeling and connecting.”

She acknowledges that the evidence for a clear correlation between cocaine and crowd violence is insufficient. In a 2021 article in the International Journal of Drug Policy, she concluded that the widespread availability of cheap but high-purity cocaine could be linked to increased fan aggression, with the drug aggravating tribal psychology.

“We just need more data,” Prof Pearson says. “I suspect that some people will be rendered more violent by cocaine use, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we have a trend.” He indicates, however, that drug-addled excesses are likely to become woven ever deeper into the sporting fabric.

“All my colleagues who work in the field of regulated drugs tell me the quality of cocaine is going up, while the price is continuing to go down,” he says. “There’s a giant backlog of very high-quality cocaine in South America, which couldn’t be transported during the lockdowns. That means we may have a lot more cocaine on the streets, and that will be reflected at sports events.”

For those traumatised by the latest breed of chemically-enhanced thugs prowling around their local stadium or racecourse, it is a chilling prospect indeed. A new age of disorder is upon us.

