Fan behavior at C-U Little League tournament prompts call to police, tournament delay

Jun. 11—URBANA — The championship game of an annual C-U Little League baseball tournament for 7- and 8-year-olds will go on despite a weekend incident that drew police and forced organizers to cut a semifinal game short.

Julie Palermo, president of the Urbana Little League and coordinator of the Peanut League All-Star Tournament, said police were called Sunday after she determined a spectator associated with one of the teams playing had violated the league's "zero tolerance policy" for unsportsmanlike behavior.

The fan was verbally contesting calls, she said. Palermo said other spectators also did not abide by league rules after the game was called in the first inning.

Urbana police made no arrests as no crime was committed and whatever commotion took place was no longer happening by the time officers arrived on scene, Urbana police Lt. Cory Koker said.

"It was an unfortunate experience," Palermo said. "The only people that lost out were the kids, and, like I said before, we're all just a bunch of volunteers just trying to make a positive experience for the kids and just wanna have fun and play ball."

The incident marred the penultimate game of the Little League season for that age bracket, pitting teams from First String and Champaign West.

The spectator who violated league policy was tied to the team from First String. Champaign West will move on to play against Champaign East in a championship game whose date remains to be scheduled, Palermo said.

Palermo noted the policy regarding behavior at games was reiterated to coaches prior to the 11:30 a.m. game, and coaches were instructed to relay the policy to their fans.

The Urbana league president said the policy was also distributed to the fellow league presidents before the tournament's start on Saturday, and parents were required to read the policy upon registering their children to sign up for a team.

Peter McFarland, president of the First String league, arrived at Yankee Ridge on Sunday after the game had been called. He said he hasn't received complete details about what happened, but he agreed with Palermo's decision to end the game.

"When the game is no longer about the kids, then it's a wash," McFarland said. "And that's what it was, the game was no longer about the kids or the game."

Despite the disruption at Yankee Ridge's southeast diamond, Palermo said the weekend tournament was well-attended with other games playing out without disruption.

There were a total of six teams competing on both Saturday and Sunday representing four C-U leagues.

McFarland added that it was a disappointing situation and that "once we realize we affect our kids by our conduct, maybe things will get better."

"It's supposed to teach the kids sportsmanship, leadership and them having fun and enjoying the summer," McFarland said of Little League baseball. "And at the end of the day, shake hands and go home. That's what it's supposed to be about."