Fan in banana costume storms court too early in Mississippi State basketball win vs Tennessee

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball's 77-72 win against No. 5 Tennessee on Wednesday was one worthy of a court storming. However, two things stood in the way for a fan in a banana costume.

No. 1: There was still 0.1 seconds to play when he ran onto the court to celebrate with the Bulldogs.

No. 2: MSU officials made it evident they didn't want fans to rush the court.

The fan high in potassium faced the consequences immediately as he was escorted off the court, among other fans, by officials. He was later seen in handcuffs taken toward a Mississippi State Police Department vehicle.

FREE HIM. HE AINT DO NOTHIN pic.twitter.com/A79OGB91E6 — Brooks Bryant (@brooksbryant10) January 11, 2024

The victory was MSU's first against a top five team since December 2002 and the first against a top five team at home since February 2002.

A group of fans in banana costumes have been popular at The Hump since coach Chris Jans was hired ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Throughout Jans' first season, they remained in the front row of the student section even as crowds grew while MSU's play improved.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Fan in banana costume storms court too early at Mississippi State game