Fan Appreciation Day: Here are prizes Cavs will give out

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Being appreciated is always nice, but toss in some special gifts and cool surprises and that’s really exciting!

The 22nd Annual Fan Appreciation Day will conclude the Cavs‘ regular season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, April 14, when the Cavs host the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavs organization said it will thank fans for their season-long support by giving away, “tons of prizes throughout the game and across all digital platforms!” The Cavs added that “all fans in attendance on Fan Appreciation Day will also receive a free clear Tote Bag.”

According to the Cavs, fans are encouraged to sign up for a Cavs United profile to access a Fan Appreciation Spin-to-Win Sweepstakes and that fans must be inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 14 with their Cavs United profile completed to enter the contest and claim prizes.

Prizes include gift cards, tickets, high-end electronics, kitchen appliances and more, the Cavs said.

