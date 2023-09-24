FAMU's SWAC home opener win over Alabama State caps off a festive weekend for athletics

It’s been quite the four days on the Highest of Seven Hills.

Florida A&M spent the better half of this week celebrating the latest developments around athletics, which concluded with the Rattlers defeating Southwestern Athletic Conference East opponent Alabama State Hornets 23-10 at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday.

The victory moved FAMU's second-longest active home winning streak in the Football Championship Subdivision to 17 games.

On Thursday, Visit Tallahassee, Leon County, Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) and FAMU announced that Bragg Memorial Stadium will host the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships from Dec. 7-9.

According to the FHSAA records book, it will be the first time FAMU has hosted the state title games since 1978 when FAMU High (now FAMU DRS), under head coach Johnnie Williams, beat Palm Beach Gardens 45-6.

Bragg hosting is valid for one year and will be re-evaluated after the FHSAA declares high school football classifications for 2024.

“It’s a great honor for us," FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons said of Bragg hosting the state games.

“It's great exposure for Bragg with the renovations that we’ve made to the field, the videoboard, the branding, and marketing opportunities that it brings will do wonders for what’s already been an amazing year so far.

“Hopefully, this is the first of many.”

On Friday, FAMU named its football team locker room in Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse after former equipment manager George ‘Godfather' Thompson. Thompson is explained as the ‘backbone of the Rattler Football Program’ for the impact and contributions made during his 50-year tenure that lasted from the Jake Gaither (1945-1963) to Billy Joe eras (1994-2004).

Additionally, Thompson led a 2019 fundraising campaign to replace the football team lockers, completed during the summer of 2021.

“Godfather contributed so much to so many athletes over a number of years," FAMU vice president and director of athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said.

"It's important to give people their flowers when they can still smell them. I’m glad that ‘Godfather' is still with us so that he can see and smell his flowers."

Following Thompson’s ceremony, FAMU welcomed eight more into its Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night at the Hansel Tookes Student Recreational Center ― Brenda Fogle (women’s basketball), Teresa Jenkins (women's basketball), Nakia Linson (women’s track and field), Kenya Pereira (softball), Patrick Bonner Sr. (football), Willie Brown (football), Terrence Hinson (men’s track and field), and Dr. Janelle R. Baker (supporter).

The Hall of Fame class was also acknowledged before the Rattlers' game versus the ASU on Saturday.

“I really wanted to commit to making sure we reengage our alumni and make sure they come back to campus and feel appreciated when they do so,” Sykes said.

“I think we’ve had a lot of opportunities over the last two weeks to allow them to spend some time fellowshipping with each other and giving me, a new athletic director, an opportunity to get to know them and just really celebrate them in a way that they should be acknowledged."

The FAMU football team (3-1, 2-0 SWAC) will be on the road for its next three games, starting with SWAC East opponent Mississippi Valley (0-3) Saturday. The Rattlers will return to Bragg for their 2023 homecoming game against Prairie View A&M on Oct. 27.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

