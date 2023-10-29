FAMU's homecoming football game environment exudes 'The Experience' moniker | G. Thomas

Florida A&M’s homecoming dons the theme ‘The Experience.’

And that’s what it is.

FAMU has shown countless times that it has one of the best homecoming ambiances of all institutions and college football.

Just imagine being a prospective student or a football recruit and hearing the blaring sounds of the Marching '100,’ an spirited crowd of 22,338 fans, and the countless food vendors along the perimeter of the packed-out Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Then, watching a 14th-ranked Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll team of the No. 1 Public Historically Black College and University by US News and World Report.

And that goes without mentioning other traditional FAMU events such as Set Friday and the President’s Homecoming Convocation.

All I’m saying is that The Highest of Seven Hills exudes Black Excellence.

But to get a lofty complement of being one of the top homecomings in all colleges, you must finish the week in style by winning the grand finale football game.

#FAMU has clinched the #SWAC East with its 45-7 win over Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M loss to Alabama State’s in today’s Magic City Classic.



The Rattlers will go to the SWAC Championship on December 2. pic.twitter.com/oAnb8qTlcp — G. Thomas III (@3peatgee) October 28, 2023

And the Rattlers have done that since head coach Willie Simmons’ 2018 arrival. Since Simmons took over, FAMU has gone on a five-game homecoming winning streak (COVID/canceled in 2020), last thwarting Prairie View A&M. 45-7 on Ken Riley Field on Saturday.

The Rattlers’ last homecoming loss was to North Carolina A&T in 2017, a year before Simmons’ tenure.

“There are not many things that rival a FAMU homecoming,” Simmons said after Saturday’s win, which clinched the Southwestern Athletic Conference East.

“It’s a celebration of FAMU and everything it has done to produce some of the best and brightest the world has seen. It’s centered around a football game, but there are so many things that happen before the game takes place that speaks to the excellence that’s Florida A&M.

“To culminate it with a win is the icing on the cake.”

Even new Rattlers are heavily impacted by experiencing a homecoming.

And that doesn’t just go for the traditional FAMU student.

“This is a cultural experience,” Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, who had her first homecoming as FAMU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, said as she cheered on her Rattlers from Bragg’s sidelines.

“It’s an affirmation of belonging. All of our people from FAMU and beyond come here to celebrate each other. It’s an amazing event.”

FAMU homecoming is more than a football game ― it's an excursion in Rattler Heaven

What makes FAMU’s homecoming so unique isn’t the football game.

It's Rattler Nation.

For example, DJ Loosekid, the Tour DJ for Grammy Award-nominated artist Plies, has played an integral part in keeping a pulse in Bragg.

For seven years, the Miami native, raised in Broward County, has spent his Saturdays vibe checking the FAMU football team and the fanbase which has helped the Rattlers to win 18 straight home games, which is the second longest active streak in the FCS behind Montana State's 24.

“It’s no party like a Rattler party," DJ Loosekid, real name Rasheed Okuboyejo, said.

“[FAMU official motto] ‘Excellence With Caring’ is a real deal quote that we live by. We ‘Bragg Different.’ Everyone is proud to be a Rattler and loves the culture. It embraces you every time you come here.”

While Loosekid is keeping the vibes good in Bragg, there’s another party happening outside of the stadium.

Perry Street will forever be a staple in FAMU lure.

Florida A&M football fans pack Bragg Memorial Stadium as the Rattlers play their Homecoming football game against Prairie View A&M, Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Just seeing those who weren’t able to get tickets to the game still show up could do nothing but put a smile on a diehard Rattler's face.

Food, music, clothing.

The options are endless for FAMU fanatics to get an experience despite being unable to make it inside for the football game.

And it also is an opportunity for Black businesses to earn revenue while building loyal patronage.“I’ve been coming down here to FAMU for nine years, and they show love here," Damion Moody, owner of DJ and apparel business Bright Lights Entertainment, said.

“I’ve traveled all over the world, but Tallahassee shows more love, support, and togetherness with genuine people than almost any place that I’ve ever traveled in the world. It’s a beautiful community, and we have a blast.”

Florida A&M football fans pack Bragg Memorial Stadium as the Rattlers play their Homecoming football game against Prairie View A&M, Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Don’t think you must go to an NCAA Division I-FBS or Power Five football game for a roasted hog.

Because that’s something you can get right on The Highest of Seven Hills.

Samuel Dixie, a longtime 220 Quarterback Club goer and FAMU supporter, cooks his hog every gameday at Bragg.

Of course, I’ve indulged. And it’s always a perfect ten as the 40-year Rattler tailgater has perfected his recipe.

“It’s exactly what it says — it’s homecoming," Dixie said at the westside of Bragg tailgate spot. “We stay together. It’s fun. You get to see people you haven’t seen in a long time.

“And as they say, it's FAMULY."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers game day ambience important to success