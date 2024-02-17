FAMU women's basketball looks to upset SWAC-best Jackson State, Rattlers men aim to end struggles

Florida A&M coach Robert McCullum calls to his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Nov 7, 2022.

Florida A&M basketball is at Jackson State for a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The Lady Rattlers (7-15, 6-5 SWAC) will tip off against the Tigers (16-6, 11-0 SWAC) at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

FAMU men’s basketball (4-18, 2-9 SWAC) versus JSU (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) follows at 6:30 p.m.

The Rattlers-Tiger doubleheader is at Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center and can be watched on Jackson State Sports Network.

FAMU women’s basketball is on a three-game winning streak after hosting and defeating Prairie View A&M 71-63 last Monday, moving them to No. 5 in the SWAC standings. The Rattlers have secured their most consecutive victories since the 2016-2017 season.

"We need to be playing our best basketball at this time. And we are," Rattlers head coach Bridgette Gordon said on the FAMU's Coaches Show.

"It's giving the young ladies confidence and they're trusting the system even more if we withhold the race."

Rattlers graduate student guard Ahriahna Grizzle continues to impress as she earned her third straight SWAC Player of the Week, leading the league in scoring with 19.7 points per game. Grizzle has scored 20-plus points in 12 of FAMU’s 22 games.

Meanwhile, FAMU men’s basketball has dropped four straight games, its most recent loss being to Prairie View A&M, with a score of 61-58.

The Rattlers are ranked 11th in the SWAC and three games out of the logjammed playoff picture for the league’s eight-team postseason tournament.

"There's a realistic chance," FAMU head coach Robert McCullum said of the Rattlers playoff hopes. "Worst case scenario, we got to split this weekend."

A win for FAMU on Saturday would be its first one of February.

Notes on Jackson State Basketball

Jackson State Lady Tigers' Head Coach Tomekia Reed gives an interview after the Lady Tigers won the game game against Texas Southern Lady Tigers 75-50 at Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

JSU basketball traveled to Arkansas Pine-Bluff and left, securing a sweep in the SWAC doubleheader.

The Lady Tigers defeated the Golden Lions 72-56. JSU men’s basketball beat UAPB 76-63.

FAMU and JSU last met at the Al Lawson Center, which ended in a doubleheader split.

The Lady Rattlers lost to the Tigers 79-60. FAMU men’s basketball beat JSU 88-86.

JSU women’s basketball is the lone unbeaten team in SWAC play and atop the league’s standings. The Tigers, led by head coach Tomekia Reed, won the last three SWAC regular season titles and prevailed in the conference tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

The men’s Tigers team, head coached by former NBA all-star Mo Williams, has won two consecutive games to end a four-game skid.

JSU is sixth in the SWAC standings.

Tigers guard Ken Evans Jr. is second in SWAC scoring with 18.3 points per game.

How to Watch: Florida A&M at Jackson State SWAC Basketball Doubleheader

Florida A&M women's basketball takes on California as part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series at the Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida, Monday, November 20, 2023.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ― EASTERN TIME

Where: Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center; Jackson, Mississippi

Streaming: Jackson State Sports Network

