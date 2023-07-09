FAMU Unsung Heroes: Liz Bailum's training room efforts enhances athletic performance

Florida A&M Interim Director of Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer Liz Bailum

Health is wealth.

The objective for Florida A&M Interim Director of Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer Liz Bailum is to ensure that student-athletes can play their respective seasons with minimal to no injuries or health emergencies.

Bailum, 27, joined the program's athletic staff during the 2021-2022 season and has been the main contact in the treatment room and on the sidelines.

Of course, she does the things like taping ankles before games. But Bailum also orders the necessary training supplies and coordinates Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for gamedays.

Bailum, from Bloomington, Indiana, obtained of Bachelor's in Kinesiology at Southern Indiana and earned a Master's Degree in Athletic Training at Florida International.

"I knew I wanted to be within athletics and in a medical field," Bailum said. "I just didn't know the correct way about doing both at the same time, so I took the longer route and did athletic training for my Master's instead of undergrad.

"Going into sports medicine, I didn't really think there was a whole lot of women that you can do it, you just have to work a little harder," she continued. "It shouldn't really be that way, but it is. It may be hard at first, but once you get your feet in and keep your morals and goals in sight, you'll be good.

"I saw that football was my main passion because of the camaraderie the athletic trainers have and the family feel. I like to prove people wrong. I may look like I can't carry a lineman or a tight end, but I'll do it and prove that I can do what the guys can do."

For her efforts, Bailum has been part of the athletic support staff for the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Currently, Bailum is preparing FAMU football players to be acclimatized for fall training camp, which is a gradual adaptation process to Tallahassee's warm weather. In short, it eases players into suiting up in full pads to combat possibilities such as heat exhaustion.

The Rattlers will report for camp on Aug. 2.

"We have a list of [players] that are risk factors for heat illness. I kind of keep all the new kids on my heat illness watch since I don't know them too well and because Tallahassee is a different type of heat," Bailum said of her tasks.

"We had liquid IV donated to us and we'll use it in our Gatorade. So, it'll be a little bit salty during camp because of the amount of sodium that's lost during camp for the heavy sweaters or players with a history of cramping. We make sure they get a pickle juice shot and the liquid IV Gatorade.

"I'm hoping that we'll be a lot better with the limited cramping with the heat since we have an nutritionist with us. So, hopefully it'll be a lot smoother this year than it has in the past."

FAMU trainer Liz Bailum's commitment to excellence starts at dawn, helps build connections

Florida A&M Interim Director of Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer Liz Bailum tapes the ankles of a student-athlete

Everyone wants to know how players prepare for game days.

But it's Bailum and her staff of assistants that are up bright and early to prepare for Saturday afternoons at Bragg Memorial Stadium or any venue they're visiting.

"Depending on the time of the game, we're up around 6 a.m. for treatment to get players loosened up before walkthrough and breakfast," Bailum said of her game day experience. "For away games, I usually send a group of us to the field ahead of time to set up the field and locker room while some us stay back at the hotel for the pre-game IV's and taping.

"Once the guys come in, it's a pretty quick process. We don't really sit down from the time we start taping until the end of the game.

"It's nonstop."

What Bailum loves the most about her job is the connections she builds with athletes.

Nothing warms her heart more than helping rehab an injury then seeing the once-injured player return to their playing field.

"What keeps me coming back to collegiate athletics is the way the guys trust you," Bailum said of her experience. "They'll come back and see you again if they need something.

"I love to see the full-circle part of it. Seeing an athlete coming in with an injury that maybe they can't play the rest of the season and we get them back into what they really love doing. And seeing them play their first game really humbles me and reminds me why I love doing this."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

