FAMU running backs coach Marcus Windham to oversee football recruiting

Florida A&M football Head Coach James Colzie III made another coaching move, adding recruiting coordinator to Marcus Windham's title.

"Marcus is the perfect candidate to help us continue this great recruiting ride here in Tallahassee," said Colzie. "He will be adding new energy to our recruiting room and will work hand in hand with our director of recruiting, our director of on-campus recruiting, myself, and the rest of the staff."

Windham enters his third season with the Rattlers. Under his leadership during the 2023 season, the Rattlers rushed for 1,795 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Windham coached the running backs group that had four rushers run for over 200 yards this past season. Jennings led the group with 673 yards and ten rushing touchdowns. Kelvin Dean (376 yards, three rushing touchdowns), Jaquez Yant (338 yards, seven rushing touchdowns), and Lelan Wilhoite (206 yards and one rushing touchdown) also contributed to the Rattlers' rushing attack. Running back Kelvin Dean was named the 2023 Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP with 97 total yards and two touchdowns.

In 2022, the running backs group rushed for 1,042 yards and ten touchdowns.

Windham also coached at the 2023 Senior Bowl and serves as our NFL scouts liaison.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers name assistant coach as recruiting coordinator