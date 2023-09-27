FAMU remaining active on recruiting scene, lands former Rickards four-star wide receiver

The Florida A&M Rattlers are on the recruiting trail even during the season.

On Wednesday, former Rickards High School four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown announced that he’s returning home to Tallahassee and committing to FAMU.

Brown, a freshman, is expected to join the Rattlers for the 2024 football season.

The 6-foot-3, 188 pounder was ranked the No. 26 receiver in the ESPN 300 for the 2023 recruiting class. Additionally, Brown signed his National Letter of Intent for the Oklahoma Sooners last December but delayed his enrollment to play and take classes at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

The 2022 All-Big Bend First Team selection played under head coach Quintin Lewis at Rickards and recorded 26 receptions for 588 yards and six touchdowns last season.

No. 18 Florida A&M (3-1, 2-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley (0-3) SWAC Game Information

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi

How to watch: Rattlers+, FAMU Athletics App

