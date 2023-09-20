FAMU releases updated tailgating, ticketing modifications after football fans express unease

Florida A&M University has modified its football tailgating plans and game admission after fans, alums, and supporters vehemently criticized last Saturday's home-opener gameday operations.

The university apologized for the issues Monday and released a statement Wednesday explaining updated tailgating regulations that include Paddyfote Lawn. The traditional tailgating area north of Bragg Memorial Stadium was closed to fans last Saturday.

Also, a university spokesperson told the Tallahassee Democrat that Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services, which provides security staffing at stadium gates, has pledged additional workers for Saturday’s home game against Alabama State at 6 p.m.

Many fans did not gain entry into the stadium for last Saturday's 31-10 win over West Florida until halftime as only two gates were open less than an hour before kickoff.

Many FAMU students also were delayed entry due to ticketing issues. The university said it also redistributed the link to students that allows them to download their free tickets from the FAMU Athletics app.

Gates are scheduled to open two hours prior to kickoff Saturday.

FAMU provides more information, explanations regarding gameday operations

FAMU's enhanced tailgating plan includes a new road that has been added within the stadium parking lot to "ensure smoother traffic."

However, the university also said the road has led to the elimination of a portion of the grassy area that was traditionally used for tailgating.

Tailgaters are allowed at Bragg but only for reserved and paid-for parking spots, according to the university's release. Tailgating is prohibited in any parking garage or campus roadway.

The university has also designated the Paddyfote Lawn for additional tailgating. Tailgaters in that area will be provided a space number and are expected to park in their designated space, the release said.

“The cooperation of fans in adhering to these designated spaces will greatly aid the University in providing a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone," the statement read.

FAMU looks to ensure an exceptional game day experience for fans and supporters

Tailgaters fly a FAMU flag over their tent ahead of the Rattlers facing the Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Longtime FAMU tailgaters were frustrated with the traditional hill area between Bragg’s north end zone and the Polkinghorne Village student dormitory getting eliminated from tent party locations.

The university’s explanation noted that the new road from Bragg’s parking lot renovations will prohibit using a portion of grassy areas around the stadium.

FAMU will reserve the Paddyfote Lawn across from the campus Student Services Center on Wahnish Way for family and friends this Saturday.

The middle of the lawn is for Rattler tailgaters, while the southernmost area is for visiting Alabama State tailgaters. The 20-foot by 20-foot parking spaces will be marked, numbered, and provided to tailgaters.

These options are valid for Saturday’s game only. Information related to the remaining two home games will be provided at a later date, according to the release.

Reservations opened at noon Wednesday and will continue until Thursday at 5 p.m. or max capacity on a first-come, first-served system.

FAMU has all waived fees for the Alabama State game only.

Florida A&M (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) vs. Alabama State (1-1) SWAC Game Information

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the West Florida Argonauts headed into the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: University updates tailgate regulations and ticket processes