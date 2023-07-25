FAMU Rattlers, QB Jeremy Moussa earn high marks in SWAC preseason voting

Florida A&M football hasn't opened preseason practice yet, but big things are expected of the Rattlers in 2023.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2023 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections and Predicted Order of Finish on Tuesday during SWAC Football Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Birmingham, Alabama.

In voting by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, FAMU is expected to overtake two-time defending SWAC champion Jackson State in the Eastern Division. Southern was tabbed to finish in first place in the SWAC Western Division.

Additionally, Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

FAMU, coach by Willie Simmons, will immediately test the preseason predictions when it faces Jackson State to open the season Sept. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium on ESPN.

The Tigers, under a new staff as former coach Deion Sanders was hired at Colorado, are riding a four-game win streak over the Rattlers.

FAMU went 9-2 overall and 7-1 in the SWAC last season.

The Rattlers received 116 points in the voting, followed by Jackson State (94), Alabama State (80), Alabama A&M (73), Mississippi Valley State (35) and Bethune-Cookman (34).

Southern (122) was tabbed to finish in first place in the SWAC Western Division. Alcorn State (94), Texas Southern (73), Grambling State (69), Prairie View A&M (68), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (33) round out the West Division Preseason Poll rankings.

Moussa, a graduate student and second-team All-SWAC selection in 2022, ranked 18th in nation with 21 passing touchdowns and 22nd in nation with 2,735 passing yards last season.

The Rattlers had 10 players recognized on the conference preseason teams.

Florida A&M football linebacker Isaiah Major (0) during the third day of spring practice at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Friday, March 10, 2023

2023 SWAC Football Preseason TeamPreseason Offensive Player of the YearJeremy Moussa, Florida A&MPreseason Defensive Player of the YearSundiata Anderson, Grambling StateAll-SWAC First Team OffenseQuarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&MRunning Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&MOffensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&MOffensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&MOffensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn StateOffensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&MOffensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn StateWide Receiver: Jah’Marae Sheread, Florida A&MWide Receiver: Derek Morton, Texas SouthernTight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson StateAll-SWAC First Team DefenseDefensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn StateDefensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&MLinebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&MDefensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-CookmanDefensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&MDefensive Back: Jordan Carter, SouthernDefensive Back: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&MAll-SWAC First Team SpecialistPlace Kicker: Joshua Griffin, SouthernPunter: Jimmy Iles, Grambling StateReturn Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-CookmanLong Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn StateAll-SWAC Second Team OffenseQuarterback: Andrew Body, Texas SouthernRunning Back: Jacorey Howard, Texas SouthernRunning Back: Ahmad Antoine, Prairie View A&MOffensive Lineman: Eli Fields, SouthernOffensive Lineman: Arrington Taylor, Prairie View A&MOffensive Lineman: Ryan Atkins-Frazier, Arkansas-Pine BluffOffensive Lineman: Robert Alston, Alabama StateOffensive Lineman: Mehdi Torrence, Texas SouthernWide Receiver: Lyndon Rash, Grambling StateWide Receiver: Marcus Riley, Florida A&MTight End: Kamari Young, Florida A&M

All-SWAC Second Team DefenseDefensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, SouthernDefensive Lineman: Michael Akins, Texas SouthernDefensive Lineman: Kendarius Clark, Arkansas-Pine BluffDefensive Lineman: Gentle Hunt, Florida A&MLinebacker: Jalan Campbell, SouthernLinebacker: Rico Dozier, Arkansas-Pine BluffLinebacker: Terreance Ellis, Alcorn StateDefensive Back: Adrian Maddox, Alabama StateDefensive Back: Cail Jackson, Alabama StateDefensive Back: Kevin Thomas, Grambling StateDefensive Back: Kriston Davis, SouthernAll-SWAC Second Team SpecialistPlace Kicker: Anthony Turnage, Mississippi Valley StatePunter: Robens Beauplan, SouthernReturn Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas SouthernLong Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU expected to overtake Jackson State in SWAC, QB Moussa earns honor