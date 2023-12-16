Can the FAMU Rattlers bite the Howard Bison, claim HBCU football natty? Here's our prediction.

ATLANTA — Bowl season has arrived.

Florida A&M is here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play in the HBCU Celebration Bowl against Howard.

The winner between the Southwestern Athletic Athletic Conference Champions Rattlers (11-1) and Mid-Eastern Athletic Champions Bison (6-5) will get crowned the Black College Football National Champions.

The Celebration Bowl kicks off at noon Saturday on ABC.

FAMU is head coached by Willie Simmons, who’s in his sixth year with the team. He has a 65-24 overall record and is 44-13 with the Rattlers after beating the Prairie View A&M Panthers 35-14 in the SWAC Championship two weeks ago.

The Bison are led by fourth-year head coach Larry Scott, who holds an 18-23 all-time record and is 14-21 with Howard after beating Morgan State 14-7 to secure the MEAC’s best record on Nov. 18.

FAMU and Howard haven’t played in 2019 when they were both members of the MEAC. The Rattlers defeated the Bison 39-7 at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

FAMU has a 27-11 (two wins vacated in 2010 and 2014) all-time advantage over Howard.

Players to Watch: Florida A&M vs. Howard

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the Bethune Cookman Wildcats 17-0 at halftime of the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

FAMU Rattlers

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa: 58 completion percentage, 2,604 passing yards, 21 total touchdowns, eight interceptions

Defensive Lineman Anthony Dunn Jr.: 43 tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks,

Linebacker Isaiah Major: 100 tackles (11.5 for loss), two sacks, one interception

Howard Bison

Quarterback Quinton Williams: 60 completion percentage, 2,158 passing yards, 21 total touchdowns, four interceptions

Running Backs Jarett Hunter and Eden James: Combine for 232 carries for 1,233 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns

Defensive Back Kenny Gallop Jr.: 65 tackles (four for loss), three interceptions, 1.5 sacks

"Quote It": Florida A&M vs. Howard

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons laughs during the HBCU Celebration Bowl press conference in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Willie Simmons, FAMU: "Our goal is to be 1-0. If we do that, all the goals we’ve set for ourselves come true. We have to look at what’s right here in front of us. It doesn't matter about the magnitude or location of the game."

Larry Scott, Howard: "Of course we want to represent our conference very well in this game. But it starts with our approach. Embrace the moment for this 2023 team has accomplished, capitalize on it and finish it. If you finish it the right way, it checks all the other boxes."

Score Prediction: Florida A&M vs. Howard

Howard quarterback Quinton Williams, left, passes under pressure from Maryland defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

G. Thomas: It’s MEAC vs. SWAC.

But to some (like me), it’s MEAC vs. MEAC, the conference both teams were historically tied to before FAMU left for the SWAC in 2021.

Expect some good, smashmouth football in a relatively close game that sees the Rattlers walk away with the trophy.

FAMU 21, Howard 12

Liam Rooney: The Rattlers are riding a high, led by a high-flying offense, scoring 129 points in the last four games and playing some high-caliber defense.

I expect both the offense and defense to come out with the same energy they had the entire season, and if that’s the case, FAMU will come back to Tallahassee with a trophy in hand.

FAMU 28, Howard 13

Weekly Readings: Florida A&M vs. Howard

How to Watch Florida A&M (11-1) vs. Howard (6-5) HBCU Celebration Bowl Game

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

When: Saturday, Dec. 16 at Noon

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: ABC

