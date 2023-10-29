FAMU puts forth complete performance in homecoming football blowout | Takeaways

The Florida A&M homecoming celebration wasn't just on Perry Street, as the Rattlers football team claimed a 45-7 homecoming victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday evening.

Playing its first home game in a month, FAMU's win and Alabama A&M's loss to Alabama State means the Rattlers clinch the SWAC East championship.

With an explosive display from the offense, FAMU extends its home winning streak to 18 games, the second longest in FCS behind Montana State with 24. Three games remain in the season, with the 14th-ranked FCS Coaches Poll Rattlers hitting the road next week to play Alabama A&M.

With that said, here are the takeaways from FAMU's homecoming victory.

FAMU offense hits stride, has most complete game of the season

The Rattlers' offense showed early signs of a big performance and an open playbook against PVAMU, scoring on the second drive of the game. Posting its highest point total of the season with 45 points, FAMU's offense put together a complete game with minimal hiccups.

Utilizing different sets, including play actions, options routes, and trick plays, FAMU was able to attack the Panthers' defense in different ways. Using a balance of the pass and the run, the Rattlers put together arguably its best offensive display of the season, posting 453 total yards of offense.

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed 14 of his 25 passes for 272 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, with Jah'Marae Sheread being the primary receiver. Hauling in four catches for 76 receiving yards and a 52-yard touchdown on the third play of the second half, his second of the season, Sheread lived up to the 'RAC Boyz' name.

Posting 181 yards on the ground, led by Jaquez Yant and Terrell Jennings, all four FAMU running backs who had carries ran at least one play for 20 yards or more. Averaging just over six yards per carry, the Rattler running backs put together a dominant display and both Jennings and Kelvin Dean Jr. got into the endzone.

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense's defensive back shows up after being challenged

Rattlers coach Simmons challenged his defensive backs to play more aggressively to end the season, and against PVAMU, they answered the call.

Catching three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by defensive back Tevin Griffey, the FAMU defensive backs led the Dark Cloud Defense, allowing one touchdown against PVAMU. Jalen Glaze and Eric Smith joined Griffey in grabbing interceptions against the Panthers, with Glaze taking his back 59 yards late in the second quarter to set up a touchdown for FAMU right before halftime.

Allowing 280 yards on 66 plays, the Rattlers had three sacks and eight tackles for a loss against the Panthers, sealing arguably the most complete game of the season by FAMU. Shutting out PVAMU in the second half, this is the second lowest point total allowed by the defense all season, the other being in the 31-7 win over Mississippi Valley State in week five.

The defensive backs were not the only group to step up for the Rattlers' defense Saturday night, as linebacker Isiah Major led the team in tackles with 11 against PVAMU, including two tackles for a loss and a quarterback hurry. Both the linebackers and defensive line were getting into the backfield with ease, forcing hurried throws from Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley.

