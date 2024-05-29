FAMU men's basketball signs 'high IQ, versatile' guard Trey Lewis III to 2024 signing class

Trey Lewis of Johnston drives to the basket during the 4A semifinal against Cedar Rapids Prairie during the Iowa high school boys basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Florida A&M men's basketball added another guard to the team by signing junior college transfer Trey Lewis III.

"Trey is a point guard with a high basketball IQ and versatile skill set," said head coach Patrick Crarey II. "Trey had 200 assists last season while making 78 threes at a 36% clip. He's played in a similar pro-style offense in juco, and his game will translate well to the Division I level. He comes from a basketball family, and I'm excited to welcome him to the FAMUly."

Lewis III started for one of the top junior college men's basketball teams, Des Moines Area Community College, and finished fifth in the NJCAA National Tournament. Lewis III was the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game, and led the team averaging 5.9 assists per game. Lewis III also averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, shooting 46% from the field, 36% from three, and 83% from the free throw line. Lewis III was also named to the NJCAA All-Region First Team.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Basketball: Rattlers sign Trey Lewis III to 2024 signing class