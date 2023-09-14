FAMU men's basketball announces 2023-2024 schedule

The Florida A&M men's basketball schedule is complete as the Rattlers prepare for another tough non-conference schedule ahead of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play in 2024.

"The non-conference portion of the 2023-24 schedule is extremely challenging as usual," said head coach Robert McCullum. "The season opener vs. Creighton ranked 13th nationally in preseason polls, will be the toughest and highest-ranked opponent to open the season during our tenure at FAMU.

"Creighton advanced to the Elite Eight before suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss to San Diego State, the eventual national runner-up. In addition to returning three starters from last season, their fan support and enthusiasm are among the nation's best as they average 16,000 fans per game."

Non-Conference

Florida A&M University guard Jordan Chatman (2) handles the ball against Albany State at Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

In this 2023-2024 season, the Rattlers will take on eight Power 6 programs, including teams starring in the Pac-12, Southeastern, Big East, Big 12, and Big Ten conferences at the beginning of their non-conference season. The Rattlers will open up in November at Creighton (Nov. 7) and Nebraska (Nov. 9) for opening week. After a trip to Nebraska, the Rattlers will return to Gainesville for another game at Florida (Nov. 14) before their home opener versus Oregon (Nov. 20). After hosting Oregon, the Rattlers will host Albany State (Nov. 29) for their final game in November.

As the Rattlers progress through the season, the following month will consist of more Power 5 road trips as they travel to play Iowa (Dec. 16), Iowa State (Dec. 17), Central Florida (Dec. 21), and will close out non-conference play at South Carolina (Dec. 29). The Rattlers will also travel to play Presbyterian College (Dec. 6) and host LeMoyne-Owen College (Dec. 9).

Conference

FAMU's Dimingus Stevens celebrates with teammates after his last-second three-pointer lifted the Rattlers to a dramatic victory Monday night at the Al Lawson Center.

The Rattlers will continue their time on the road as they travel to Daytona Beach to face our rival Bethune-Cookman for their first conference game as a SWAC member.

After a trip to Daytona Beach, the Rattlers return home for consecutive home games against Southern and Grambling State. Following those two games, Rattler fans will still have the opportunity to watch their team seven more times in the Al Lawson Center, highlighted by a home contest against 2023 SWAC champion Texas Southern (Feb. 10) and capped with a date vs. Bethune-Cookman (9).

Our other road conference games will include trips to Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Jan. 20), Mississippi Valley State (Jan. 22), Alabama A&M (Feb. 3), Alabama State (Feb. 5), Jackson State (Feb. 17), Alcorn State (Feb. 19), Grambling State (Mar. 2), and Southern (Mar. 4).

The SWAC Championships will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, from Wednesday, March 13, to Saturday, March 16.

