FAMU holds many ties to Houston as it makes long-awaited return to Texas for SWAC matchup

The Florida A&M Rattlers will do something Saturday they haven't done in nearly half a century.

Play a football game in Texas.

The Rattlers (5-1, 4-0 SWAC), ranked No. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, travel to Houston to face the Texas Southern Tigers (2-4, 1-2 SWAC) in a Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game at Shell Energy Stadium.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

The last time FAMU faced a Texas team was in 2017, when the Rattlers defeated the visiting TSU Tigers 29-7 in the Jake Gaither Classic at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Before that was in 1984, when FAMU beat Prairie View A&M 41-8 at Bragg.

FAMU last played in the Lone Star State was when head coach Rudy Hubbard's 1978 Rattlers defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen to capture the first-ever NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) Championship.

FAMU won that game 35-28 at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium.

"It's hard to believe it's been 45 years since we played in Texas," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said.

"That's a monumental day for this athletic program and university. Hopefully, we can relive some of that magic. We're excited to be headed back to Texas."

Simmons is very familiar with the state of Texas ― the city of Houston specifically.

He and his family were Houston residents for three years while coaching at PVAMU from 2015 to 2017. Simmons also said Houston is his favorite city.

Simmons is well aware of Rattler Nation's presence at Saturday’s game as it Houston is home to a perfusion of alums. He knew that before arriving at FAMU in 2018 as he, alongside his family, watched the 2017 Florida Classic with the FAMU Houston Alumni Chapter.

“Houston was great for our family for three years and there's a lot of memories there,” Simmons reflected.

“We have a lot of Rattlers from all over the country that’s looking forward to coming to Houston to support this team. It's going to be a lot of Orange and Green, and I think our guys will feed off that energy.

“This a game that the fanbase has been talking about for a while."

Houston held to high regard due to vital role in FAMU players' football career

Preseason All-SWAC First Team selection wide receiver Jah'Marae Sheread hasn't been to his hometown of Houston in a year and a half. Additionally, he hasn't competed in a football game there since his senior year in high school 2017.

Sheread's Cy Springs (in Cypress) defeated Jersey Village (in Houston) on the road in a 74-63 shootout. The current FAMU star had an electric game, scoring multiple touchdowns to lead the Panthers to victory.

Sheread spent two seasons at Texas State in San Marcos before transferring to FAMU ahead of the 2021 season. But he's been awaiting an opportunity to play in his city as he utilizes his final year of college eligibility.

"It's going to be huge," Sheread, who leads the Rattlers with 26 receptions, said.

"I've always wanted to play against Texas Southern or PV to return home and get that feeling again."

He says between 30 and 40 of his family members, friends, and former coaches will be at Saturday's game.

"All of my people are in Houston, so a lot of people are coming out to that game," Sheread said.

"They all want to come watch me play. That game is going to be packed out."

Houston is an integral part of the football journey of FAMU linebacker Jordan Moore.

Moore is from Yoakum, which is two hours away from Houston.

After beginning his college career at Texas A&M, Moore transferred to Houston in 2019. His stay in Houston was brief as he transferred to Kilgore College in 2021 before landing at FAMU in 2022.

Moore got sidelined for the 2022 season due to FAMU’s NCAA certification ordeal. But he’s been a critical piece to the FCS fifth-ranked Dark Cloud Defense this season, tallying 18 tackles, two for loss, and a sack as a converted safety-to-linebacker.

"I’ve had a rough journey in college football, and I'm happy that I was finally able to find a home,” Moore reflected.

“But it feels great to go back to the crib. I’m thankful for what the city and the people in Houston have done for me.“

Moore said he’s requested 20 tickets for Saturday’s game. The count includes his former Houston teammate and roommate, current Houston Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell.

“I put 20 people on the list and have some more tickets coming in,” Moore said, excited to return to his home state.

“I got a lot of family coming in ready to see me do what I love and have been doing my whole life.”

Florida vs. Texas football an ongoing debate in FAMU football locker room

The Rattlers have six Texas-bred football players on the roster.

But that small percentage of players are always up to debate on The Lone Star State’s behalf as the best football area in the country.

"I'm going to go with Texas," Sheread said. "But Florida has a lot of skilled players. But come on now, it's Texas."

Moore agrees with his teammate.

“Coach Simmons and I argue more than my teammates about the best football state between Florida and Texas,” he said.

“It's a blessing to grow up in a state where football is really important. And then come to Florida, where they view football like we do. I’m surrounded by guys who think they come from the best of the best.

“But everybody knows how we feel in Texas. We’ve proved it time and time.”

While Simmons, from Quincy, will advocate for Florida being the superior football state, he’s cognizant of Texas’ talent crop.

“We have a good contingency of guys from the Texas area that I know are excited to get back,” Simmons said.

“The Texas guys we have, have lived in this great Texas football environment for the last few years. They always talk about how good the ball is in Texas, and we know it as well."

Florida A&M (5-1, 4-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2 SWAC) Game Information

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers reflect on Houston ties ahead Texas Southern game