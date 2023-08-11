FAMU HARD KNOCKS: Transfer offensive lineman Kardell Thomas proving to be a five-star addition

In correspondence with the Florida A&M Rattlers' Fall Football Training Camp (Aug. 4-Aug. 26), Tallahassee Democrat reporter Gerald Thomas, III will chronicle the team as it prepares for the 2023 season by providing practice reports, player and coach spotlights, and inside looks at the program as they become available. Thomas presents, 'FAMU HARD KNOCKS.'

Now, it's full go.

The Florida A&M Rattlers were fully equipped with padding for their sixth practice of fall football training camp Thursday.

Head coach Willie Simmons let his players get some contact in, starting the day off with a offense versus defense gauntlet drill.

And through the physical day, that included your typical training camp squabbles, Simmons was happy with how his team stayed focus.

Now, the Rattlers will dial back the hitting to preserve their bodies for the remainder of training camp and the upcoming season.

"First day of full pads is a physical day, so you start right out the gate to get it out their system because everyone wants to get some live action," Simmons said after Thursday's practice.

"It got a little testy, but they came back together and competed the rest of the practice. We won't have many of days practicing in full pads aside from the scrimmages.

"But it is football. And sometimes, you have to strap it all the way on and go to work."

In addition to pads, FAMU also tinkered with its practice start time.

The team hit the field Thursday afternoon, opposed to the normal morning practice, in order to simulate the warm weather they will be faced with when it's time to open the season in Miami Gardens for the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Practice was about 30 minutes shorter than the usual two hour practice to combat the temperatures north of 90 degrees.

"It's all about the mindset," Simmons said of the time switch. "We've been going in the mornings to beat the heat. But today, we wanted to come out in the elements because kickoff on Sept. 3 is at 3 p.m. So, we want to make sure that we're able to adjust to this heat and go through it.

"I thought the guys handled it well to win the day."

Simmons noted that the offense stepped up on Thursday.

The unit did well with starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa keeping the ball on a rope to various receivers such as Jah'Marae Sheread and Utah transfer Chris Reed.

Veteran tight end Kamari Young had a nice grab during team drills too.

"The offense came out and made some plays today," Simmons reflected. "It's all about that relentless mindset that we talk about and I thought today, the offense got the best."

A familiar face leads former LSU player Kardell Thomas to transfer to FAMU ― and shine

The Florida A&M Rattlers practiced for the first time in full pads at practice six of fall football training camp in Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Kardell Thomas is the big man on campus.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 310 pounds, the former five-star prospect transferred to FAMU after four years at LSU.

He committed after visiting campus during the Rattlers' annual Orange and Green Spring Game.

He credits the prior connection with FAMU offensive coordinator and offense line coach Joseph Henry, who coached Thomas at LSU, for his arrival to the Highest of Seven Hills.

Another thing that solidified Thomas' decision to come to FAMU was his familiarity with the HBCU culture as an alumnus of Southern University Laboratory School, located on the campus of fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) program Southern University.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

"A funny story about when I jumped in the portal was when [Henry] sent me the Rattlesnake," Thomas, from Baton Rouge, recalled. "But, in my mind I was going to the west coast. He told me to come see [campus]. When I got here for the spring game, I knew I was going to be a Rattler.

"Coach Joe was the one that was making sure I was stepping right at LSU, so we built a relationship over the years."

Henry told his side of the story of being the inside man that set the groundwork in securing a commitment and signing from Thomas.

"Everything starts with relationships," Henry said. "That really gave us an opportunity to get our foot in the door with Kardell and we're glad that he's here and he's a hard worker.

"We worked together before, so a lot of things that I teach is really things that he's already known. It's really just learning a different language of what [FAMU] call it versus what the Bayou Bengals call it.

"We're excited to see what he's going to put on the field."

Kardell Thomas making the most of his reps as he adapts to FAMU's system

The Florida A&M Rattlers practiced for the first time in full pads at practice six of fall football training camp in Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Thomas has made quite the impression on the coaching staff.

He's already getting reps with the starting offensive line, manning one of the guard spots.

Thomas, who was part of LSU's 2019 team that won the NCAA Championship, says he's adjusting well and is working to have the distinction of also having a SWAC title and HBCU Celebration Bowl ring.

"By the time September 3rd come, we're going to be a totally different team," Thomas said. "Winning a championship in 2019 then coming here to compete for a Black College championship ― this one means more because this place makes you appreciate football.

"I've only been here for two weeks and these boys treat me like family. Real brotherhood. When they say FAMULY, I really feel that and I think that's going to put us over the top."

Thomas, who was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 List, gets most of his reps against Preseason All-SWAC Second Team selection, defensive lineman Gentle Hunt.

And Hunt feels that facing Thomas everyday is making him a better player.

"He's a great athlete that has great feet, great hands, and extremely strong," Hunt said about Thomas. "Iron sharpens iron. So, after 25 days of practice, that iron is going to be extremely sharp.

"I'm really happy about what the offensive line is doing and they're going to be great."

Simmons, who also oversees the offense, has also observed Thomas quick adjustment to FAMU's system while all-conference linemen Jalen Goss and Cam Covin rest with minor injuries.

He called the offensive lineman a 'huge pickup.'

"The blessing is that Coach Henry had a chance to coach Kardell," Simmons said. "Anybody who remembers Kardell from high school saw him make national news for demolishing anyone that got in front of him during the camp circuit.

"So, he's bringing a lot of that intensity into the offensive line and really picking up things well. When we get all of our pieces back together, I'm really excited to see what this edition of the offensive line looks like."

Kardell Thomas, a football player, a student-athlete, and now a graduate

The Florida A&M Rattlers practiced for the first time in full pads at practice six of fall football training camp in Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Many know that Thomas is a good football player.

But, he's also intelligent.

While at LSU, Thomas made the Southeastern Conference (SEC) All-Academic Team in 2021.

All Praises, a couple attacks. But the strong stand. 🙌🏿 Stamped. May Elohim guide me on the next journey. #lsugraduate #August11th pic.twitter.com/VpquKUTGpJ — Kardell Thomas (@kardellt62) August 10, 2023

And on Friday, he will be a graduate of the university with a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree.

Though he won't travel back to Baton Rouge for the ceremony as he's locked in on FAMU's training camp, Thomas thankful for his time at LSU.

"It was a great experience and great environment," Thomas reflected on his time on the Bayou. "It feels amazing to [graduate]. It's big for me to get that degree."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: LSU transfer OL Thomas making a good first impression