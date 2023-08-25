FAMU HARD KNOCKS: As training camp unwinds, Rattlers shift to season opener preparation

In correspondence with the Florida A&M Rattlers' Fall Football Training Camp (Aug. 4-Aug. 26), Tallahassee Democrat reporter Gerald Thomas, III will chronicle the team as it prepares for the 2023 season by providing practice reports, player and coach spotlights, and inside looks at the program as they become available. Thomas presents, 'FAMU HARD KNOCKS.'

Training camp is coming to an end.

So, the Florida A&M Rattlers slowly transitioned to game preparation for Jackson State at the 19th practice of fall football training camp.

The team took the pads off, having a light day and walkthrough at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

"We're winding down training camp," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said following Friday's practice. "Today was more of a heavy special teams emphasis and team-separate group work to start working on Jackson State."

Simmons wants his team to lock in on the mental aspect during light practices.

He noted that some parts of Friday's practice were too carefree by his players.

"The biggest thing for us we have to learn as a team is how to keep the same focus mentally when the pads come off," Simmons said. "We're trying to slowly give our guys their legs back. Been a grueling, physical training camp. But we have to have that same mindset that we can lock in mentally when just in helmets.

"We can be too jovial on the sidelines sometimes. Defense is a little more mature than the offensive side of the ball because they have a lot more of veterans. Hopefully we make up that margin because I think we can be more special on both sides of the ball.

"It's a real practice and what the NFL guys practice more than anything. We have learn how to practice like pros. Got some good work in, but had a little bit too much joking around for my liking. There's a standard to be 100 percent locked in."

Next, for the Rattlers is Saturday's Beanie Bowl.

Simmons explained it as 'dress rehearsal' eight days ahead of facing the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions JSU Tigers at Miami Garden's Orange Blossom Classic. JSU will open its season Saturday against South Carolina State at Week 0's Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.

"It'll be our closest simulation to a true gameday," Simmons explained the Beanie Bowl. "All the situations that's in a game that's sometimes hard to simulate in a practice ― we're going to script those.

"In scrimmages, we split the sidelines up offensive versus defense. Well, tomorrow, we'll have the varsity squad that will be traveling to Miami on one sideline and our beanie squad on the other sideline.

"It's not a physical day, more of a mental day. And hopefully once we leave the field tomorrow, everyone will feel comfortable with the operation that has to happen on September 3rd."

As gameday approaches, optimism and excitement arises throughout the FAMU roster

Rattlers right tackle Cameron Covin likes how the unit has progressed through 19 days of practice.

Covin, a graduate student from Albany, Georgia, is set to be FAMU's longest-tenured starter on the offensive line, just as he was last year.

In 2022, Covin was an All-SWAC Second Team selection. Prior to this season, he was voted a Preseason All-SWAC First Team member.

"It's been a good camp and we've been coming out, competing everyday," Covin said. "We're getting all the looks we need from our defense. So, we're going to be prepared for any looks that we get.

"I think we're going to go into the first game looking pretty good and hopefully we can carry it out going into the whole season."

Defensive back Kym'Mani King transferred to FAMU from NCAA Division I-FBS Iowa State last season. He played eight games in 2022, finishing with 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble for the Dark Cloud Defense.

King, who primarily plays nickelback, says that the position requires elevated conditioning with hybrid responsibilities of a cornerback, safety, and linebacker.

The New Port Richey native feels his spot will allow FAMU's 2023 defense to match or exceed last year's output, where it ranked ninth in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) total defense rankings.

"I came in last year having to battle to get into the position I'm in now," King, a redshirt senior, reflected.

"This year, it's a lot of chemistry and we've all grown with each other. It's looking good because we have a lot of older guys that are really experienced and ready to showcase their talent.

"So, I think our expectations are really high."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers starting to gear up for season opener during camp