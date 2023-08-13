FAMU HARD KNOCKS: Rattlers take trip to gauge team's camp progress in game setting | Takeaways

In correspondence with the Florida A&M Rattlers' Fall Football Training Camp (Aug. 4-Aug. 26), Tallahassee Democrat reporter Gerald Thomas, III will chronicle the team as it prepares for the 2023 season by providing practice reports, player and coach spotlights, and inside looks at the program as they become available. Thomas presents, 'FAMU HARD KNOCKS.'

QUINCY ― The Florida A&M Rattlers traveled Interstate 10-West to get their first evaluation of this year's team in a game-like setting.

The Rattlers' eighth practice of fall football training coincided with their first scrimmage game in Quincy on Saturday.

And while sixth-year head coach Willie Simmons (33-12 record at FAMU, 54-23 overall), is cognizant of the high level of skill on his team, he feels that this team has a lot of room for improvement before opening the season in three weeks.

"I thought it was a productive scrimmage. Learned a lot," Simmons said on Saturday. "We're a talented football team. But it takes more than talent to be a championship football team and we have to commit ourselves to doing the little things right.

"Offensively, we put the ball on the ground way too much. Too many untimely penalties. Defense did a great job of getting job of getting turnovers. Special teams, we'll assess that and look at it on film."

The scrimmage, which was played at Corry Field, was a homecoming for Simmons as he coached the Rattlers on the very field that he starred at quarterback for Shanks High School.

Eager Rattler fans were present to get a preview of the 2023 installment of FAMU football.

"It's great to be back home," Simmons said of returning to Quincy. "Every time I step on this field, it's nostalgic. Bringing back memories. Just the foundation of who I am today."

FAMU's offense has its spots. But not enough to fulfill high standards

The Florida A&M Rattlers had their first scrimmage of fall football training camp at Corry Field in Quincy, Florida, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

The Rattlers' offense had its bright spots.

But, it wasn't enough.

Simmons, who works directly with the quarterbacks, challenged starter Jeremy Moussa to be better following his Saturday outing as he holds him to high regard.

"For Moussa's standard, I thought he was average today," Simmons said. "I thought he missed some wide open throws and reads that he normally makes. We'll talk to him about it and see what he was seeing and thinking.

"I'm never too critical on the day of because you think you see a lot of things on the field, and then you watch the field an it's something totally different. But, he'll play at a high level.

"The expectations are there and he has them for himself."

Moussa did lead a scoring drive, though.

He found wide receiver Jah'Marae Sheread in a mismatch against linebacker Jordan Moore as the intended receiver hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception through the blanketing coverage.

But Moussa, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, felt that it to mask the miscues.

And it starts with him, he says.

"At the end of us it falls on me and Coach Simmons ― we're the ones that have to get us going and I'm the one that's making it happen on the field," Moussa said.

"I got to be better. I didn't play at the standard I wanted to and that trickles down to the whole offense. A lot of details that we didn't execute very well and I have to get our unit right. There's going to be a lot of things to learn from today and it's great that we have the luxury for not playing for another three weeks.

"As hard as we're going to be on ourselves, it's imperative that we get to school, lock in, focus on what we need and make those corrections."

The Rattlers had some positives.

Rickards alum, Florida Atlantic transfer running back Kelvin Dean Jr. broke a few runs out the backfield, showcasing his speed and quickness. Dean also scored a five-yard touchdown towards the end of the scrimmage.

Moussa, who's in his second year in FAMU's offensive system, sees the upside in the unit, stating that he saw the offensive line create lanes for the rushing attack to thrive.

"We have the pieces. Now, we just have to go out and execute," Moussa, a grad student, said.

"I see the holes opening up and that's going to be a big advantage for us. If we're going to be able to throw the ball well, we need to have that same type of command on the ground as well."

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense proves that it has unlimited depth

The Florida A&M Rattlers had their first scrimmage of fall football training camp at Corry Field in Quincy, Florida, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

As expected, the Dark Cloud Defense still has that overwhelming presence to opposing offenses.

Though FAMU's defense gave up a share of touchdowns ― to the starters and reserves ― the unit showed the ability to cause havoc and force turnovers.

Simmons wants the defense to not get complacent, but continue to build on the positives while making improvements.

"I'm confident that we'll have a dominant defense," a pleased Simmons said. "Our ability to get after the quarterback and stop the run has always been staples for us. But now, if we can show that we can get turnovers like we did today, that makes us probably the best unit in the country.

"We're encouraged by that, but we can't get complacent. We have to have that relentless mindset to be a dominant unit. That means coming back tomorrow even hungrier.

"When your standard is high, you expect to play at a high level every time you step on the field."

Even the reserves stepped up.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Khalil Hunter had a scoop and score, lost by true freshman running back Levontai Summersett.

UCF transfer defensive back Ah'Mare Lee also heard his name called a couple of times by intercepting FAMU backup quarterback Junior Muratovic and also jumping on a fumble recovery.

"It was big for us," FAMU linebacker Isaiah Major said. "To be able to create extra create extra opportunities and touch the ball is big for us.

"So, why not go and get it?"

Major, a 2022 All-SWAC Second Team selection, says that teaching discipline has been a huge emphasis for the Rattlers throughout the first eight practices.

And he's being one the voices to his teammates as he plays his final season of college football this year.

"It'll be what gets this team over the hump," Major said. "We have a lot of returners on this starting unit, so communicating has been a big emphasis for us and I felt like we put it to the test today.

"We have so much potential. The sky's the limit with this group, so it's hard to tell when we'll max out."

FAMU's special teams getting acclimated, still under review

Special teams remains a question mark as the Rattlers brought in a class of kicking specialists and long snappers.

FAMU just about split even with missed and made field goal attempts, rotating kickers Cameron Gillis, Logan Fuller, and former Maclay player Michael Smith.

Baylor Payan and Emmet Rhoades both played at long snapper.

Trey Wilhoit, an All-American selection last season at Eastern Illinois, didn't do much punting besides from the pre-scrimmage practice.

Simmons isn't overreacting about missing field goals until he reviews the film, comparing specialists to the quarterback position.

"We'll watch that on film because it's hard to tell," he said. "Kicker is kind of like quarterback. He misses the kick and they say 'he can't kick.' But maybe the snap was off or the holder misplaced the ball.

"It's a part of it. You never want to be too critical right afterwards until you watch it."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Three observations from Rattlers' first scrimmage of fall camp