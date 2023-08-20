FAMU HARD KNOCKS: Rattlers test new game rules during second scrimmage, chasing perfection

In correspondence with the Florida A&M Rattlers' Fall Football Training Camp (Aug. 4-Aug. 26), Tallahassee Democrat reporter Gerald Thomas, III will chronicle the team as it prepares for the 2023 season by providing practice reports, player and coach spotlights, and inside looks at the program as they become available. Thomas presents, 'FAMU HARD KNOCKS.'

There's always room for improvement.

And the Florida A&M Rattlers are utilizing everyday of fall football training camp to assure gradual progression.

The Rattlers had their second scrimmage of the preseason, which ran synonymous with the 14th day of practice at Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Sixth-year head coach Willie Simmons (54-23 overall, 33-12 at FAMU) came away from the in-game evaluation optimistic of his squad's potential, noting the growth since the first scrimmage last week in Quincy.

"All in all, I though the guys fought through adversity, played hard. Just have to make sure we clean up the little things ― the penalties," Simmons said following the Rattlers' second scrimmage of fall camp.

"We got a lot of plays in and did a lot of good things on both sides. Offense made a few plays. Defense had some turnovers and got after the quarterback a little bit. We have to make sure we're doing the smart things.

"We can't beat ourselves. We have to make sure we're doing the smart things. If we do that, we'll be a heck of a football team."

Saturday's scrimmage was closed to the public.

So, there was no fanfare, glitz, or glamour.

This enabled FAMU's coaching staff to get a true in-depth grasp of how the team stacks up.

"Offensively, I thought we were able to get some drives going and have some consistency. I thought we had a healthy balance of run and pass today," Simmons assessed his team.

"Defensively, the starters did a good job. There were some busted assignments by the younger guys, but that's to be expected.

"I thought we kicked the ball a lot better today too."

The Rattlers ran a two-minute and overtime drill to test the team in game-like situations.

Simmons also wanted to see how his hurry-up offense would react since the clock will no longer stop on first downs in college football ― except for the final two minutes of each half.

Following a touchdown in double overtime, college football teams are now required to run a two-point conversion. That was previously a triple overtime rule.

"You want to make sure you do as much situational football as you can," Simmons said. "With the game speeding up, it's going to make every possession that much more important.

"Just making sure our guys understand all the new rule changes. And that once game time comes, we're the most prepared football team."

FAMU offense makes strides from first scrimmage, has potential for balanced attack

Florida A&M Rattlers running back Kelvin Dean Jr. (9) attempts to avoid defensive back Chase Lloyd with a stiff arm during the team's first scrimmage of fall football training camp at Corry Field in Quincy, Florida, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

After being challenged by Simmons last week in Quincy, FAMU starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa made it his duty to lead the offense to a bounce-back performance.

Moussa, a graduate student, scored on a passing touchdown to redshirt senior tight end Jeremiah Pruitte, who also caught a touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Junior Muratovic.

"Offense made some good plays today, but there's still a lot of things we did to shoot ourselves in the foot," Moussa, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, said Saturday. "We have to be more consistent overall and stop hurting ourselves with penalties and being behind the sticks because that's not how a successful offense should operate.

"We talk about all this talent we have, but we have to play to a certain level and I feel like we still didn't get to that level today because we expect so much. The expectations are through the roof for us, so we have to go out and meet that everyday.

"When you chase perfection, you're going reach excellence. That's going to allow you to be your best. We can't get complacent."

Florida Atlantic (FAU) transfer redshirt senior running back Kelvin Dean Jr. continued to show promise from the backfield, displaying his elusiveness and breakaway speed.

"Kelvin did a great job today and made some things happen," Moussa said of the Rickards alum Dean. "The O-Line gave him some holes and that's a credit to them."

Other scores by the Rattlers included a touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Ja'Cory Jordan to wide receiver Trevonte Davis. Freshman running backs Levontai Summersett and Vershod Quinn also rushed for touchdowns late.

Muratovic had another touchdown pass to receiver Jamari Gassett, giving the signal caller two scores on the day.

Pruitte was a standout performer for his two touchdowns, making the most of his targets. But his day ended early after getting into a post-whistle scuffle with a teammate as Simmons continues to emphasize discipline with the use of referees at scrimmages.

"I thought Junior made some smart decisions and Dean ran the ball well," Simmons said.

"Jeremiah Pruitte made a few plays today," Simmons added. "Unfortunately, he had a situation that would have gotten him tossed. But I thought he came out and made some plays."

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense continues to flex richness, displays no dropoff regardless of personnel

The Dark Cloud Defense is going to Dark Cloud Defense.

It's no secret of the depth that this unit holds and how integral it has been and will be to the Rattlers' success.

Gentle Hunt, a Preseason All-SWAC Second Team selection, liked how the starters were able to force the offense into abbreviated drives.

The first defense caused a three and out on the initial drive of the scrimmage.

"I feel like we had an amazing day," Hunt, who's returning from offseason ankle surgery, said. "Our motto is to get them off the field as quick as possible to get our offense back the ball. I feel like we did that throughout the whole scrimmage.

"We definitely pride ourselves on being the most disciplined team. We've been getting one percent better everyday.

"It felt good seeing where we are from day one to see where we are on day who knows of training camp."

A sneaky good name to know on defense this year is Central Florida (UCF) transfer defensive back Ah'Mare Lee.

Lee, who had an interception and a fumble recovery in Quincy last week, picked off Jordan late in Saturday's scrimmage.

The redshirt sophomore's ball-hawking ability may earn him a spot on the field.

Sophomore linebacker Nay'Ron Jenkins also had an interception.

"The competition is fierce on that side," Simmons said. "You have guys like Ah'Mare Lee making a ton of plays. That's encouraging.

"We brought him here this spring with the idea that he can be a boundary corner for us and he's shown the intangible trait to get his hands on the ball.

"He's working his way on the football field by the way he's performing during these scrimmages. He's not the only one."

Hunt is proud to see his younger teammates and backups get recognition.

He says that's the reason that the defense prides themselves on playing shutdown football.

"We play so they can get in," Hunt said. "We want to have as many points on the board as possible so those guys can get their time to shine.

"We just have to keep those things happening."

