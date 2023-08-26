FAMU HARD KNOCKS: Rattlers reach end of training camp road, shown ropes of typical gameday

In correspondence with the Florida A&M Rattlers' Fall Football Training Camp (Aug. 4-Aug. 26), Tallahassee Democrat reporter Gerald Thomas, III will chronicle the team as it prepares for the 2023 season by providing practice reports, player and coach spotlights, and inside looks at the program as they become available. Thomas presents, 'FAMU HARD KNOCKS.'

That's all, folks!

The Florida A&M Rattlers completed their 2023 fall football training camp with Saturday's Beanie Bowl at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Prior to Saturday, sixth-year head coach Willie Simmons (54-23 overall, 33-12 at FAMU) called the Beanie Bowl, concurrent with the 20th practice, a 'dress rehearsal' to get his players acclimated to the team's gameday routine.

And that's what it was as the Rattlers narrowed down the details. They even had a pregame stretch, warmup before leaving the field for Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse's locker room then returned to the turf moments later ― just like a typical gameday at Bragg.

FAMU will open its season next Sunday, Sept. 3 against the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions Jackson State at the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic.

"The Beanie Bowl is a very important day," Simmons said of Saturday's practice. "It's not the physical grind that training camp is. It's mainly mental, a lot of situational football.

"It was pretty exciting to see guys talk about gameday and it was a gameday," a proud Simmons continued. "For those guys to really start to understand what gameday will look like and get in that mode was great for us. It'll be here before we know it.

"It was really a great training camp and really excited about this team's potential. And I think with a few more days of really good preparation, we'll take the field on September 3rd ready to go."

Coaches also wore their headsets to rehearse play calls and communication.

Simmons, who has two new assistant coaches (Doc Gamble, Pat Watkins), was encouraged with how smooth signals were translated from the stadium box to the sidelines.

"[The Beanie Bowl] was productive for the coaching staff to have as well," Simmons said. "We've shifted some coaches around as far as who's in the box and who's on the field.

"So, everyone's just getting that first feeling, so that next Sunday is not unfamiliar with us."

FAMU players pleased with team's growth since the beginning of training camp

The difference 22 days can make

The Rattlers are lightyears ahead of where they were on Aug. 4 ― the first practice of training camp.

FAMU starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa, the Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, is happy with how the offense has progressed over the last three weeks.

Moussa has had to get build chemistry with new wide receivers headlined by former Rickards football star Marcus Riley, who transferred from Bethune Cookman and NCAA Division I-FBS Buffalo transfer Jamari Gassett.

The Rattlers are also equipped with new running backs, featuring former Rickards player Kelvin Dean Jr., who transferred from FBS Florida Atlantic (FAU) and Godby's Jaquez Yant, who joined FAMU from FBS Nebraska.

"I'm very happy with where are and very excited to go and play another team next Sunday," Moussa said.

"I have comfortability [this year] as a leader, with the boys on the team, the coaches, and the offense. Seeing the same faces and same plays allows you to dive deeper.

"I think that shows in how I'm playing relaxed and able to think quickly."

As if the Dark Cloud Defense needed to get even better than it already was.

Linebacker Isaiah Major says the unit, which ranked ninth in Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) total defense in 2022, has come a long way 20 practices later.

"We've made tremendous leap from where we used to be," Major, a Preseason All-SWAC First Team selection, reflected. "We play a complementary game that helps each other out.

"To really put opinion on it, we just have to see on September 3rd."

And now, it's time for FAMU to assess, prepare for its first opponent of 2023

The Rattlers are now in game mode.

Their season-opening opponent JSU Tigers is currently playing in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge against South Carolina State at Atlanta's Center Parc Stadium.

And FAMU is watching.

"We have to make sure that we know them better than they know us," Simmons said. "The team that prepares the best has the best chance to be successful.

"So, our preparation kind of started today and ramps up tomorrow to make sure when we take the field on September 3rd, we feel good about it."

Moussa says he has a few of friends starting their 2023 season in Week 0 this weekend. But, he'll be locked in on the JSU-SCSU game to get an early look at the Rattlers first opponent.

"I got couple boys playing tonight in various places, so it'll be good to try and tune in to watch them" Moussa said of football season's start.

"But, we're going to be focused on Jackson State. We have the luxury of seeing them play. This time last year, it was the opposite. So, it gives us the opportunity to kind of see what they're doing.

"We're not going to come out and be surprised."

Major is excited for the return of football season. Tonight, unlike next Sunday, he's wishing JSU well.

"I feel like it's little league football all over again," Major said.

"To be honest, best of luck to [JSU] tonight. Hopefully, they handle their business and come in next week ready to go to war."

