FAMU HARD KNOCKS: Rattlers reserve entire practice to have first true assessment of special teams

In correspondence with the Florida A&M Rattlers' Fall Football Training Camp (Aug. 4-Aug. 26), Tallahassee Democrat reporter Gerald Thomas, III will chronicle the team as it prepares for the 2023 season by providing practice reports, player and coach spotlights, and inside looks at the program as they become available. Thomas presents, 'FAMU HARD KNOCKS.'

Special teams is an important phase of football.

The Florida A&M Rattlers showed just how important Wednesday, reserving their entire 17th practice of fall football training camp towards evaluating the unit.

The team practiced their punting sets and also worked on kickoffs at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Sixth-year head coach Willie Simmons (54-23 overall, 33-12 at FAMU) sees the potential of the unit as training camp is now in the homestretch.

"Today was 100 percent devoted to kicking and we went through all phases of special teams," Simmons said following Wednesday's practice. "The whole day was to make sure that we operate the right way and play penalty-free football.

"We have a chance to have a dominant special teams unit. It's that thing that will get us over the edge. And as we get closer to gameday, we have to start making decision as to who's going to be on those phases."

The Rattlers have a class of new kicking specialists, headlined by former Chiles punter, Eastern Illinois transfer Trey Wilhoit. DuPage transfer Marko Dubak also punted for the Rattlers on Wednesday.

For placekickers, the Rattlers have transfers Cameron Gillis (Stetson) and Logan Fuller (New Mexico State). Maclay alumnus, true freshman Michael Smith also got reps.

Long snappers are Utah Tech transfer Baylor Payan and true freshman Emmett Rhoades.

"We didn't make all of our field goals, but I thought we hit the ball well," Simmons reflected. "We just have to work on the ball placement a little bit.

"Mike and Cameron are doing a great job with kicking responsibilities. Trey and Marko are doing a great job punting. Even the snappers with Emmett and Baylor. We feel like those guys are the kind of the unsung heroes. A lot of our success will be contingent on them being excellent at what they do.

"It's really good to have specialists that are talented. Because when we line up on Sept. 3 (season opener against Jackson State), the first play of that game is going to be a special teams phase."

FAMU has speedy options as returners.

It's headlined by Preseason All-SWAC selections, wide receivers Jah'Marae Sheread and Marcus Riley. Sheread actually led the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in yards per punt return (19.9) in 2021.

Receiver Day Day Oxendine alongside newcomers Kelvin Dean Jr. (running back), Robert Lockhart (receiver) , and Tyler Pye (receiver) practiced returning kicks.

"We have a dynamic group of skills players," Simmons said. "We have a plethora of ball carriers and getting them some extra touches should bode well for the Rattlers.

"But obviously, we have to block for them and open running lanes. It's a luxury to have so many talented guys that can handle the ball."

FAMU special teamers adjusting, showing progress while adapting to new team

Alongside fellow transfers Gillis and Payan, Wilhoit is one of the veterans of the Rattlers' special teams unit after stints at Dodge City Community College and Division I-FCS Eastern Illinois.

He's watched as the special teams production has grown since arriving to FAMU during the spring.

Wilhoit also says that the special teamers have a special type of camaraderie as one of the smallest position groups on the team.

"At first we were struggling for a little bit," Wilhoit reflected. "But, now I think it's really coming together and we have the right guys moving in the right directions.

"I've moved around colleges a lot. Everywhere that I've been before, I've tried to just kind of help the guys whether it's a long snapper or kicker. Coaching them up on the field. Helping them out with classes off the field. Getting their mind right because because fall camp is a lot for everybody.

"It's on us to keep the tradition of having good kickers even though we're new here. We're going to be dangerous."

Wilhoit arrived to FAMU having already made a name for himself.

Just a year ago, he was a semifinalist for the FCS Punter of the Year award while playing at EIU.

And now, ahead of the 2023 season, he's on a host of preseason All-American teams before even suiting up for the Rattlers.

Wilhoit is excited to be back home in Tallahassee.

"It's cold [in Illinois], so I won't have to warm up quite as long which is nice," Wilhoit said. "I'm from here, so I don't have to get acclimate.

"The big thing for me is that my people are going to be in the stands. My mom's going to be here. My dad's going to be here. My wife. My daughter. My sister. I have friends coming in from Panama City and Georgia. Having friends and family in the stands, being in the good weather, and hitting better footballs with no wind."

"It should be all good."

