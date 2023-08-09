FAMU HARD KNOCKS: Heisman winner Charlie Ward appears at practice, evaluates QB Jeremy Moussa

In correspondence with the Florida A&M Rattlers' Fall Football Training Camp (Aug. 4-Aug. 26), Tallahassee Democrat reporter Gerald Thomas, III will chronicle the team as it prepares for the 2023 season by providing practice reports, player and coach spotlights, and inside looks at the program as they become available. Thomas presents, 'FAMU HARD KNOCKS.'

There was a legend on The Highest of Seven Hills Wednesday.

As the Florida A&M Rattlers participated in their fifth practice of fall football training camp, on the sidelines was former Florida State Seminoles national championship-winning quarterback, 1993 Heisman Trophy recipient Charlie Ward.

Ward, who played in the NBA for 11 years primarily for the New York Knicks, is currently the head basketball coach at local school Florida High.

But the former two-sport athlete and only person to win a Heisman then play in the NBA still has a love for the gridiron as FAMU head coach Willie Simmons invited him to campus.

"Coach Simmons and I kind of go way back for quite some time," Ward said of the sixth-year head coach. "I remember him when he was in college and he's a great brother to know and support.

"The team here has improved and been very consistent since he's been here. I look forward to watching them play this year."

Ward has a special connection with FAMU.

His father, Charlie Ward Sr., was a quarterback and running back for Jake Gaither's Rattler teams, sharing the field with track and field Olympic gold medalist, Super Bowl champion, and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver 'Bullet' Bob Hayes.

So, the Thomasville native who was actually born in Tallahassee, spent a lot of time watching his father's alma mater at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoons as a kid.

"I grew up coming to FAMU games seeing Coach Rudy Hubbard and Coach Ken Riley," Ward recalled.

"We were coming here every Saturday. I didn't go to very many FSU games. I'm grateful that I can come in and support both teams."

Simmons, a former quarterback, said he looked up the Ward as the FAMU coach had an All-American career Shanks High School before continuing to play in college at Clemson and The Citadel.

"Charlie has always been a huge supporter and he's been one of my idols ever since I started playing the game of football. Especially as a quarterback over in Quincy while he was at Florida State winning the Heisman Trophy and leading them to their first national title," Simmons said.

"Not very often that I go to places where I'm the second best quarterback in the room, but every time Charlie Ward comes around, I have to kick myself and bow down to the GOAT because he's the quarterback that we all idolized if you played the position in the 90's.

"We stay in constant contact. And thankfully, he was able to come out to practice and impart some wisdom to the guys. I'm thankful for the relationship that Charlie and I have."

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) stands back to pass during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

As a quarterback, Ward has spent a lot of time observing FAMU starter Jeremy Moussa.

Moussa, who transferred to FAMU from Vanderbilt last year, was voted the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year two weeks ago.

Ward is a fan of the graduate student's game.

"Jeremy is a very good quarterback," Ward said. "He makes good decisions and in his first game [FAMU versus North Carolina in 2022], you could see what he's capable of doing.

"Last year, he was in a competition [with former FAMU quarterback Rasean McKay]. And it's a little different when you know you're the main guy. Your preparation is different and you don't take it for granted because you're there to help guys behind you get better as well."

