FAMU HARD KNOCKS: With gameday in less than two weeks, the Rattlers continue internal work

A week from now, the Florida A&M Rattlers will be solely preparing for their Sept. 3 season opener against Jackson State.

But currently, they're working within to put on the final touches before transitioning to game mode.

The Rattlers had their 16th practice of fall football training camp Tuesday ― 12 days ahead of the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic showdown in Miami Gardens against the JSU Tigers, who opens their season against South Carolina State in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge this Saturday.

But sixth-year head coach Willie Simmons (54-23 overall, 33-12 at FAMU) says his team is currently living in the moment of training camp.

"We're not counting the days," Simmons said after Tuesday's practice. "We're trying to stack days on top of each other and today was a day that we had to get better. So, that's what we're focused on.

"We talked to the guys this morning about being where our feet are and embracing the process. Oftentimes, we look at the end goal ― the championships, the game coming up in two weeks. But if you don't look at today and do the things it takes to be successful, you're probably going to miss the mark.

"At some point, we'll start transitioning to a gameday mindset. But right now, we're still in training camp."

FAMU had its second scrimmage of training camp last Saturday.

Simmons, who was pleased at first glance, had an opportunity to spend the weekend reviewing the film.

"We ran a lot of plays on Saturday ― probably more than I anticipated," Simmons reflected. "We really tax a lot of guys and wanted to see how they handled adversity. Some rose to the occasion, some didn't.

"Obviously, every time time you take the field, there's going to be mistakes. That's why we practice. There's a lot of time to reassess things, evaluate it, and go back out and work on it. And hopefully in that time, you develop the habits that it takes to be successful.

"If we do that, this team is talented enough to accomplish all of our goals."

As training camp continues, FAMU will devote more focus to the special teams unit.

FAMU has a class of newcomer kickers ― Marko Dubak (sophomore transfer), Logan Fuller (redshirt freshman transfer), Cameron Gillis (graduate transfer), and Michael Smith (true freshman).

Former Chiles player, Eastern Illinois transfer Trey Wilhoit, junior, headlines the punter spot.

"We'll have a kicking scrimmage tomorrow," Simmons said. "So, that'd be the first time we really emphasize the kicking game in its entirety."

FAMU newcomers utilizing training camp to become important pieces to the team's success

The Rattlers have a huge some of transfers. 33 are currently listed on the official roster.

And some are on par to make immediate impacts as they prepare to make their FAMU debut in less than two weeks.

Wide receiver Jamari Gassett, junior, transferred to FAMU after spending two years on the NCAA Division I-FBS Buffalo. He's one of 19 receivers on the roster, known as the 'RACBOYZ 2.0.'

Gassett, from Tampa, is excited to be back in his home state of Florida.

"Fall camp has been real competitive and I love it," Gassett, said. "I like the atmosphere already and the environment is going to turn me up more.

"Everybody's attention is high and have a lot of energy. Everybody comes with it. We aren't scared to compete and we have some dogs. We're all going to show what we're talking about.

"We're going to be great. We just have to put it together."

Allen Smith Jr., a grad student, arrived to FAMU from FBS program Louisville.

Traditionally a linebacker, he's transitioning to become more of a hybrid defender of the Rattlers' 2023 installment of the Dark Cloud Defense, which ranked ninth in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) last season.

As Smith participates in his first training camp with FAMU, he's furthering Simmons' philosophy of chasing excellence in hopes of achieving perfection.

"It's been an overall good experience and I'm glad to be around my kind of people," Smith said. "I've been playing backer and end, so it's been a process to get used to. I'm just trying to come out here everyday with some positivity. I have to be disciplined with everything I do and stay focused.

"We've been stressing making sure to do the little things because they will take you to the [HBCU] Celebration Bowl."

