FAMU HARD KNOCKS: In case of emergency, the Rattlers are confident in quarterback options

In correspondence with the Florida A&M Rattlers' Fall Football Training Camp (Aug. 4-Aug. 26), Tallahassee Democrat reporter Gerald Thomas, III will chronicle the team as it prepares for the 2023 season by providing practice reports, player and coach spotlights, and inside looks at the program as they become available. Thomas presents, 'FAMU HARD KNOCKS.'

It's safe to say that the Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback position is locked up.

Unlike last year, the team is entering the season certain of the quarterback situation with Jeremy Moussa, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Moussa, a graduate student, is expected to surpass his productive 2022 showing. This year will be the first time the well-traveled signal caller returns to the same offensive system.

"I think Jeremy's best ball is still ahead of him," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, who works directly with the quarterback said after the 18th practice of fall football training camp Thursday.

"He's starting to see the game from my lens and how I call it. And that's going to make him a much better quarterback."

The Florida A&M Rattlers football team has hit the field and kicked off the first practice of the fall season on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

But there's nothing wrong with having options.

Following this season, Moussa will no longer be on the team.

So, Simmons, a former college quarterback at Clemson and The Citadel, is developing a solid backup in case of emergency and to get a glimpse of the future.

The Rattlers quarterback room consists of Moussa, Junior Muratovic, Ja'Cory Jordan, Trey Fisher, DJ Boney, and Noah Ross. All but Moussa posses multiple years of eligibility remaining.

"[Moussa] is not the only one in the room that we can win with," Simmons said. "Junior's had a really good camp. He gets better and better everyday. He has that moxie that you look for in a quarterback. So, I think if it came down to it, we feel confident with him being in the football game.

"Ja'Cory, DJ Boney are getting better everyday as well. Trey Fisher's had a little bit of a setback from an illness, but even when he comes back, we feel like we have five young men that if given the opportunity, can lead this team. They're close and work hard together.

"Right now, Jeremy's the guy, but those other guys are one, two, or three ankle rolls or helmets popping off away from being thrown in the fire. I think they'll be ready to go if their number's called."

FAMU backup quarterback Junior Muratovic working to be a capable security blanket if called upon

The Florida A&M Rattlers football team has hit the field and kicked off the first practice of the fall season on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Muratovic is positioning himself to be a solid No. 2 option in a time of need for the Rattlers.

He's had his bright spots during fall training camp. During FAMU's second scrimmage of training camp, the Orlando native threw two touchdown passes. One went to tight end Jeremiah Pruitte, while the other was scored by transfer wide receiver Jamari Gassett.

"Just trying to focus everyday to work on things I can better at to help lead the team," Muratovic said. "I'm just staying on my keys and trying to get better everyday."

What many may tend to forget is that Muratovic has starter experience.

He replaced former FAMU quarterback Rasean McKay in the 2021 Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State before being named the starter the following week against Fort Valley as a true freshman.

Though he didn't perform up to his standards, he said that momentarily being QB1 was pivotal to his growth. Now, as redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining after the 2023 season, he's putting the lessons learned to the test.

"That was definitely beneficial," Muratovic reflected. "Being able to start as a true freshman was good for me. I learned about what comes with the position."

Moussa comes from a place of understanding, being a former reserve quarterback at NCAA Division I-FBS schools Hawaii and Vanderbilt.

So, he utilizes those days of taking the backseat to share wisdom into the rest of the Rattlers' quarterbacks.

"I was in their position before," Moussa looked back. "The thing I try to impart on them most is the standard of what a quarterback is supposed to do.

"Our job is a lot more than just knowing the X's and O's in the playbook. Guys look to us when things get tough, so we have to be leaders in a natural way, but command the respect of the team."

Moussa says Muratovic has been a sponge for knowledge since they met last offseason. Moussa has watched as his backup has made strides throughout the spring and 18 practices.

"Soon as I got here, I noticed how well and effortlessly [Muratovic] threw the ball. Natural thrower, natural passer," Moussa said of his backup.

"He's also very cerebral and understands the game. I'm always talking to him on the sidelines, just trying to bounce ideas off of each other much like Rasean last year. I might be the penciled in starter, but that doesn't matter. I still have to come out here and compete everyday. And it's not competing in the sense of 'Oh, I'm going to steal your job,' but more so pushing each other to get better because that's what we both want.

"[Muratovic] wants to be ready for his opportunity when it comes. We're here to help each other at the end of the day."

Muratovic backed Moussa's point of always wanting more quarterback and football knowledge.

He says that he and the starting quarterback spends time away from scheduled practices and meetings to break down film.

"Jeremy is my guy," Muratovic said. "I ask him a million questions and text him to watch film or if he can help me.

"He's definitely had a big role in my development."

Muratovic also noted that Simmons does a good job of simplifying the game for the quarterbacks, making it easier for them to grasp concepts and installs.

"It's an honor having someone who has played the position being able to coach you," Muratovic said of his head coach and position coach. "Coach Simmons does a great job with helping all the players really cancel out the noise and focus on what we want to accomplish.

"He knows exactly what you're seeing and makes the game slow and simple."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers quarterback Muratovic becoming capable backup