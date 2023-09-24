FAMU grinds one out to stave off Alabama State in SWAC East home opener | Takeaways

It was a close, but the Florida A&M Rattlers' home streak lives to fight another game.

The Rattlers (3-1, 2-0 SWAC) hosted the Alabama State Hornets (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium for a Southwestern Athletic Conference East division game, winning 23-10 before a crowd of 18,858.

FAMU outgained ASU 338-303 as a 14-3 lead helped it get ahead of the visiting Hornets.

The Rattlers' win continued moved their second-longest active home winning streak to 17, which is second in the Football Championship Subdivision behind Montana State's 22.

Moreover, FAMU head coach Willie Simmons record moved to 57-24 and 36-13 with the Rattlers.

FAMU offense clicks in the first half, but hits momentary snag

The Rattlers accumulated 14 first half points, fueled by two touches passes from quarterback Jeremy Moussa to receivers Marcus Riley and Jamari Gassett.

The offensive unit totaled 190 yards in the first half and held a 14-3 lead at the halftime.

But, FAMU didn't score any points in the second half. The Rattlers had two third quarter lost fumbles by Moussa and running back Jaquez Yant.

The only points the FAMU offense amassed was a Cameron Gillis 34-yard field goal.

FAMU Dark Cloud Defense comes up big with backs against the wall

The Rattlers defense were placed in unfavorable situations, but didn't break.

Alongside a first quarter field goal, FAMU allowed one touchdown on a tipped pass by Damon Steward that landed in the hands of Asa Gregg for a 47-yard score.

FAMU didn't allow any points off turnovers, but scored a touchdown of its own with a 40-yard interception return by linebacker Isaiah Major. It was the Rattlers' first defensive touchdown of the season.

