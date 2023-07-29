FAMU football to wear customized cleats designed by LeBron James, Nike

Florida A&M football players will be taking the field in their season-opener against Jackson State wearing new LeBron Nike cleats.

FAMU and LeBron James, the NBA superstar, have had an ongoing partnership through Nike. But the cleats mark the first time the football team will be wearing LeBron gear.

The cleats are customized with green and orange accents with the Rattler logo on the tongue. They will be primarily used by skill-set players: quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, linebackers and defensive backs.

Florida A&M is the second school to wear the LeBron cleats, which means this is a big brand changer for FAMU football and what fans can expect in the future.

Last year, James − a native of Ohio − sent Ohio State custom cleats for its rival showdown against Michigan.

FAMU football players can wear Nike LeBron Air Zoom I Generation football cleat this season.

FAMU athletics unveiled the LeBron cleats last month on social media.

FAMU Director of Equipment and Operations Donald Reed said the cleats are just the start of what fans can expect to see this season. The Rattlers and Jackson State open Sept. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium at 3 p.m. on ESPN in the Orange Blossom Classic.

“We have some big surprises coming up throughout the year. We are going to give a preview of small LeBron features in apparel and accessories, and next year should be full fledge with more uniforms and solidify the football LeBron brand,” Reed told the Democrat.

Players will be given two weeks to prepare with the LeBron cleats before the first game in Miami Gardens and they will have a choice of wearing them. But as the team gears up and conditions for this upcoming season, coaches and players are looking forward to what doors this deal can open for future seasons.

Since the cleats are prototypes and it’s the first year only 70 were provided for the team and anyone over or under the weight limit is not allowed to wear them at the moment because of safety issues and comfortability for the players, Reed said.

They are also unavailable at this time for purchase by the public and are only to be worn by Florida A&M football players.

“This year we are coming with it; we have some new uniform combinations and different accessories to enhance the uniform with the top helmet in FCS. We have over 17 different combinations,” Reed said.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: The LeBron James and FAMU partnership extends to football this season