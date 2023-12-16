FAMU football shows resolve in comeback to beat Howard in HBCU Celebration Bowl | Takeaways

ATLANTA ― Make some more room for the Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse’s trophy case.

Florida A&M is bringing the Black College Football National Championship hardware to Tallahassee.

The Rattlers (12-1) defeated the Howard Bison (6-6) 30-26 in the HBCU Celebration Bowl Saturday before 41,108 fans here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to FAMU's media guide, the win represents the program’s 16th HBCU national championship.

FAMU outgained Howard 357-187, with the teams combining for 30 fourth-quarter points.

The Rattlers fell to an early 14-0 deficit.

They took their first lead when a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeremy Moussa to running back Kelvin Dean Jr. at the 13:45 mark in the fourth quarter.

FAMU trailed 26-24 with 7:15 left in the game following a Howard pick-six. However, Moussa connected on a 38-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Jah’Marae Sheread at 5:46 to recapture the lead.

Linebacker Isaiah Major’s interception with 1:45 remaining sealed the win.

Dean was rewarded the Offensive Most Valuable Player for three catches, 87 yards, and two receiving touchdowns. Major won the Defensive MVP for six tackles (one for loss) and an interception.

FAMU is the second Southwestern Athletic Conference team to win the Celebration Bowl, joining the 2016 Grambling State Tigers as the only teams to defeat a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference representative.

The Rattlers finished their season on an 11-game winning streak.

The Celebration Bowl payout is $2 million, with $1 million apiece going to the SWAC and MEAC to disperse to its teams.

FAMU gets troubled by Howard to open the game

The game started shaky for the Rattlers.

After allowing the opening kickoff to go for 63 yards by Howard returner Ian Wheeler, FAMU allowed a four-play, 27-yard drive ended by an eight-yard touchdown by Jarett Hunter.

On the ensuing defensive drive, FAMU was placed in another short-field situation after Howard sacked Moussa to take over on the 37. The Bison scored on a three-yard rush by wide receiver Kasey Hawthorne.

Additionally, FAMU had two penalties nullifying touchdowns.

FAMU defensive lineman Anthony Dunn Jr. sacked and forced Howard quarterback Quinton Williams to fumble before linebacker Allen Smith Jr. returned it for a touchdown. But it was called back due to a facemask on the sack.

The Rattlers pulled out a trick play where wide receiver Marcus Riley got an end-around pitch and launched a touchdown pass to Moussa. It got called back due to holding.

FAMU committed four penalties for 38 yards in the first half.

The Rattlers gave up a safety in the second quarter when the Bison sacked Moussa in his team’s endzone.

FAMU starts to see opportunities open, then takes them to pull ahead of Howard

The Rattlers amassed just 10 points through the game’s first three quarters.

But FAMU began testing Howard’s top FCS passing defense.

First, Moussa looked for Riley as the speedy receiver beat two Howard defenders before the pass fell between his hands.

Next, Moussa found receiver Nick Dixon wide-open for a play that would have gone for a touchdown. But it was called back since the ball touched the turf before the catch.

The third time was the charm, however.

Moussa connected with Dean for a 21-yard touchdown on the next play to pull them ahead 17-16 with 10:58 remaining.

Moussa and Dean found each other again for a 53-yard touchdown on the next drive.

A wild fourth quarter pushes FAMU to be crowned HBCU champions over Howard

Things began to look bleak for the Ratters in the fourth quarter.

FAMU squandered its lead on a pick-six from Moussa to Howard defensive back Carson Hinton to allow the Bison to pull ahead 26-24.

But the Rattlers quickly regained the lead on Moussa’s 38-yard touchdown to Sheread.

FAMU also had two late interceptions by defensive back Kendall Bohler, who got his first pick of the season, and Major’s game-deciding interception.

The Rattlers totaled three interceptions, with defensive back Deco Wilson notching one in the second quarter.

