FAMU football shifts focus to HBCU Celebration Bowl as one of nation's last-standing teams

Florida A&M football’s HBCU Celebration Bowl preparation has officially begun.

But the Southwestern Athletic Conference Champion Rattlers (11-1) are treating this week like a bye as they won’t meet the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champions Howard Bison (6-5) until Dec. 16.

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons emphasizes fundamentals and health in his practice schedule. So, the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked Rattlers practiced Tuesday morning without pads to decrease contact to work within themselves.

The team even reserved Monday to catch up on schoolwork as FAMU’s fall semester nears the end.

“We have to take care of business in the classroom and get as healthy as we can for the Celebration Bowl,” Simmons said after Tuesday’s practice. “We took the pads off today and cleaned up some fundamentals to ensure we go in with a full head of steam.

“We want to make sure we’re playing our best football.”

Despite getting back to the basics, the Rattlers are still taking a look at the Bison ahead of their meeting at their Celebration Bowl meeting at the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium to determine the Black College Football National Champion.

Howard’s regular season ended on Nov. 18, hosting and beating Morgan State 14-7.

The MEAC champions Bison had to await the outcome of last Saturday’s SWAC Championship game between FAMU and Prairie View A&M. So, Howard has had a week more of rest as the Rattlers played in the postseason game on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

“We’re trying to get caught up on Howard,” Simmons said. “We got to kick the film study in overdrive and make sure that we know them well as they know us when we hit the field on Dec. 16."

FAMU eyes improvement of mental fortitude and fundamentals during bye week

FAMU has the top defense in the FCS.

And All-SWAC First Team cornerback Kendall Bohler has been integral to the unit’s success, leading the way with 14 pass breakups alongside a team-forth 37 tackles.

The Dark Cloud Defense is ranked at the top of the nation and wants to keep it that way with one more game remaining.

So, this week is essential to position FAMU’s defense to stay atop the FCS defensive stats.

“We’ve put in a lot of work,” Bohler reflected. “But I want to see us keep doing what we’re doing because we're not done yet.”

FAMU offensive lineman Ashton Grable cherishes the practices that highlight the mental aspect of football.

Especially since the Jacksonville State transfer has become a hybrid guard and tackle in his All-SWAC Second Team, which has helped boost the Rattlers’ rushing attack to sixth in the league after finishing last in 2022.

“This is the part I like,” Grable said of the practices that enhance the team’s resolve.

“If you can stay mentally tough throughout the game, you can beat anybody no matter how big or strong they are.”

FAMU in unfamiliar territory as one of the last teams standing

FAMU’s season typically ends in the Florida Classic the weekend before Thanksgiving.

But now, the Rattlers are doing something only ten FCS teams have the luxury of doing.

Practice and play in December.

“It feels a little crazy,” Bohler said.

“It’s very cold, and we must get used to the weather. But being here while we try to get that ring is a blessing.”

With a week and a half to spare until the Celebration Bowl, Simmons knows his team’s temperature.

He senses the hunger to bring a Black College Football Championship to FAMU.

“This is the last goal, and it’s going to take maturity and locking in to make it happen,” Simmons said of the Rattlers’ Celebration Bowl game versus Howard.

“We didn’t come this far not to finish it. And if today’s practice was any indication, we’re off to do a great start.”

How to Watch Florida A&M (11-1) vs. Howard (6-5) HBCU Celebration Bowl Game

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

When: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: ABC

