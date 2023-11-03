FAMU football searching for consistency, another complete game in road test at Alabama A&M

Consistency is key.

And that’s what the Florida A&M Rattlers football team aims for in its final road game at the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Last week, the 13th-ranked Football Championship Coaches Poll Rattlers had arguably their best game in a 45-7 homecoming drubbing over Prairie View A&M.

It was FAMU’s highest offensive scoring output of the season (38 points), while the Dark Cloud Defense tied for the fewest points allowed thus far. Additionally, the FCS fourth-ranked FAMU defense scored its third defensive touchdown of the year with a ten-yard interception return by cornerback Tevin Griffey.

But now, the Rattlers (7-1, 6-0 SWAC), on a six-game winning streak, must replicate that performance on the road against the Bulldogs (4-4, 2-3 SWAC) at Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Louis Crews Stadium.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+.

A win for FAMU clinches the top record in the SWAC, meaning that the Rattlers will host the league’s championship game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2 ― which would be the program’s first home playoff game since the 1998 NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) First Round versus Troy State (FAMU won 27-17).

“We just got to start fast and continue it all the way through," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said of Saturday’s road test at AAMU.

“It’s more of an emphasis because you don’t have the confines of your home crowd at your disposal. The [Marching] ‘100' will be there boosting us. But, we have to bring our energy and come out and play the type of ball we’re capable of.”

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa attempts a pass against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa led the offense to its highest-scoring game last week, completing 14 of 25 passes (to eight different receivers) for 272 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

The graduate student’s three touchdowns tied for the most he’s thrown in a single game since arriving at FAMU a season ago.

Additionally, the Rattlers’ rushing attack scampered 29 times for 181 yards (6.7 per carry), led by Jaquez Yant’s nine attempts for 67 yards. It was FAMU’s third-best rushing game this season.

“As the season progresses, offenses tend to get better," Moussa said of the latest offensive performance.

“When we have a taste of success like that, you should be hungry for more. There are plenty of times this year where we can say there's a lot left out there. And we’re doing a good job of working towards eliminating those errors.

“Everyone’s highly motivated, and I think we’re hitting our stride right now. I hope we will it and put together another great performance on Saturday.”

The Dark Cloud Defense is one of the nation's best. Additionally, it leads the FCS with 72 tackles for loss and tied for fifth with 24 sacks.

So, last week’s shutdown of PVAMU came as no surprise to anyone familiar with FAMU football.

But Saturday will be a clash of the titans as the Bulldogs boast the SWAC’s top-scoring offense (31.8 points per game) versus FAMU’s top defense, which allows the least points in the league with a 15.8 average.

Linebacker Isaiah Major has been on a roll for the Rattlers this season with 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. Furthermore, Major has recorded four double-digit tackle games this season.

Major was disappointed in his defense’s Week 8 performance at Texas Southern, which allowed the second-most points against them, 21. Now, he’s encouraged by how the unit bounced back against PVAMU.

“Our defense gets into this natural midseason groove,” Major reflected.

“I felt like the Texas Southern week was a bad performance, and it was on me. So, to get back in the flow of things shows that our defense is sharper than ever.”

Major says an extra incentive to win is being part of a historic team that can end FAMU’s 25-year drought of no playoff games at Bragg by beating AAMU to lock up the SWAC’s best finish.

“It plays into a motivational factor ― especially with it being on the road,” the graduate student said.

“You could get complacent winning these games, so for us to know what’s at stake makes us want to go in there and handle business.”

Florida A&M (7-1, 6-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M (4-4, 2-3 SWAC) Game Information

Florida A&M defensive linemen Allen Smith Jr. (left) and Makody Robertson celebrates a play against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Louis Crews Stadium; Huntsville, Alabama

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

