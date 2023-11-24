FAMU football productive during Thanksgiving week for looming SWAC Championship game

The preparation has begun.

Florida A&M spent a portion of Thanksgiving week practicing for postseason football.

The Rattlers (10-1) host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-5) on Dec. 2 for the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship.

SWAC Championship tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

The game is more than a week away, but the Football Championship Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked FAMU remains focused.

The program’s first 10-win team since 1999 is ring chasing.

A SWAC title is an automatic bid to Atlanta’s HBCU Celebration Bowl, which declares the Black College Football National Champion Dec. 16 versus the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions Howard.

“The process is always the most important thing,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said.

“We’re doing an introspective look at ourselves now that we're done in the regular season before Prairie View comes in. We want to enjoy the moment and have fun at practice while we have it because, at some point, it will end.

“But, we want to end it on our terms.”

FAMU getting back to the basics runs synonymous with preparing for PVAMU.

The Rattlers beat the Panthers 45-7 in Week 9’s homecoming football game.

But the past is irrelevant as FAMU is aware of the challenge of defeating a team twice in one season.

“Most of our preparation has been good and healthy for the team,” FAMU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas said. “We’ve been focusing on our fundamentals and getting back to us.

“Beating the same team twice is hard, so we want to hone in on past mistakes.”

Before PVAMU clinched the SWAC West by beating Alabama State 21-14, there was a possibility that FAMU wouldn’t know its opponent until this Saturday’s Bayou Classic, as Grambling State had a chance to win the division with a win over Southern and losses by PVAMU and Alcorn State last week.

But the Rattlers now have the luxury of knowing who their SWAC title matchup is.

That allows FAMU’s Dark Cloud Defense, ranked first in FCS total defense, to gather and devise a plan to stymie PVAMU’s offense again.

“It’s always good to get a head start on your opponent,” FAMU linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr., who finished with the team’s second-most 60 tackles, said.

“We’re already well-prepared, but there’s always room to grow. Everyone has a goal, and that is what makes us very special. We take this very seriously, and we’re trying to get over the hump to get to the next level.

“We're on the rise and going in the right direction.”

Thomas transferred to FAMU from LSU.

He joined the team already having a national championship, being part of the 2019 LSU team that defeated Clemson.

So, Thomas knows how it feels to be on college football’s mountaintop as FAMU vies for a SWAC title and HBCU natty.

Despite being a newcomer, Thomas has also had to shoulder elevated leadership with All-SWAC offensive lineman Jalen Goss suffering a season-ending injury within FAMU’s first four games.

“Champions practice better, and we’re trying to be that championship team everyone wants to see,” Thomas said.

“I’ve never felt this much camaraderie. And you see, we’re winning with it. Jalen going down made it a whole O-Line effort, and I knew I had to be the head of keeping everybody going.”

Chaney has also emerged as a leader for this team.

He arrived at FAMU in 2021 in conjunction with when the Rattlers earned an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs.

Chaney played 11 of 12 FAMU games as a true freshman that year.

So, he knows a thing or two about postseason football.

“It’s a whole different ballgame,” Chaney said.

“It’s about staying locked in and knowing that the intensity level goes up as you get to the postseason. We know what’s at stake, and we’ll get everybody’s best shot.”

As the Rattlers completed their first week of SWAC Championship practice, they took measures to preserve players impacted by injuries.

Simmons says starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa, offensive lineman TJ Lee, and defensive lineman Anthony Dunn Jr. are getting closer to 100 percent for next Saturday’s game.

FAMU practiced Monday-Wednesday before observing Thanksgiving. The Rattlers will report back to campus on Sunday.

“The guys are living in the training room. We’re encouraging them to eat right and get ample rest to allow their bodies to heal themselves,” Simmons said.

“We feel like we’ll be healthy enough to put our best team on the field come December 2.”

