FAMU football offensive coordinator Joseph Henry promoted to team's assistant head coach

Florida A&M football head coach James Colzie III made his first coaching moves, promoting Joseph Henry to assistant head coach.

"I'm happy for Coach Henry, who will now get the opportunity to call plays for our nationally-ranked Rattler offense," said Coach Colzie. "Coach Henry and the staff are working hard to ensure we continue to improve as an offense. I'm pleased with everyone's effort to ensure we don't miss a step on the offensive side of the ball.

"We will stand on our offensive principles of using multiple personnel groups and getting the ball to our athletes in space."

Florida A&M University Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Joseph Henry looks on during first fall practice, July 29, 2022

Henry has added the title of assistant head coach to his previous offensive coordinator/offensive line coach and will take over the offensive playcalling duties.

"My family and I are thrilled for the future of FAMU Football and to continue our championship trajectory as a part of Head Coach Colzie's staff!" said Assistant Head Coach Henry. "I am honored Coach Colzie and our administration have trusted me with the added responsibility and new title of Assistant Head Coach in addition to coordinating FAMU's (newly dubbed "Thunder & Lightning") offense.

"We enter 2024 with the continuity of our championship coaching staff, along with a few new high-level additions, to make this season as historic as the last one.

"I am most excited to see our players continue their pursuit of excellence due to the hard work they have put in on and off the field to repeat as Celebration Bowl and SWAC champions. I am grateful to Coach Colzie for his faith in me to help achieve our goals, serve our players, and make Rattler Nation proud!!"

Henry was part of an offense that ranked in the top 25 in four offensive categories in 2023:

First Down Offense: 12th

Time of Possession: 18th

Passing Yards Per Completion: 19th

Sacks Allowed: 20th

Henry led an offensive line group that ranked in the top 20 in both seasons he oversaw the offensive linemen as they ranked 7th in sacks allowed in 2022.

Henry helped coach an offense that has seen the 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Jeremy Moussa and ten All-SWAC selections, including four offensive linemen in two seasons.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers OC, OL coach promoted to assistant head coach