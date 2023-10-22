FAMU football lassos early deficit, tames Texas Southern in return to Lone Star State | Takeaways

The Florida A&M football team had a triumphant return to Texas.

The Rattlers, ranked No. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, defeated the Texas Southern Tigers ADD SCORE in a Week 8 Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game.

FAMU (6-1, 5-0 SWAC) outgained TSU (2-5, 1-3 SWAC) 435-309.

The Rattlers trailed 14-7 at halftime, then outscored the Tigers 24-7 in the second half.

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed 17 of 32 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

The win moved FAMU’s streak to five while remaining unbeaten in the SWAC and atop the league’s standings.

Saturday was the Rattlers’ first time playing in Texas since winning the inaugural NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) Championship in 1978.

FAMU will play against Prairie View A&M next week for its homecoming game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. PVAMU (3-4, 3-1 SWAC) had a bye for Week 8.

FAMU offense can't finish early, but catches fire to run away from Texas Southern

The Rattlers struggled to finish drives early, stalling out on their first two while in Tigers territory.

Dropped passes hurt FAMU on its first drive, and then Moussa got intercepted on the second drive by TSU defensive back Xavier Player.

FAMU scored its first points before halftime on a 58-yard pass from Moussa to wide receiver Jamari Gassett.

That was the beginning of four consecutive scoring drives.

FAMU’s rushing attack was also valuable, tallying 255 and two touchdowns.

Rickards alum running back Kelvin Dean Jr. had the biggest rush on a 49-yarder that went for a touchdown. Dean led the backfield with nine attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Saturday is the second time the Rattlers rushed for over 200 yards since their Week 1 win against Jackson State.

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense captures Texas Southern's thriving attack

TSU gave FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense issues with its ability to run the ball and rapid-fire offense.

The Tigers ran for 101 first-half yards led by star running back LaDarius Owens. But, the ground attack was slowed in the second half as held TSU to

TSU crossed FAMU's territory in just one of its final eight drives.

The Rattlers had seven tackles for loss for 25 yards.

FAMU nose guard Gentle Hunt troubled TSU quarterback Jace Wilson with two sacks. Rattlers safety Lovie Jenkins also intercepted Wilson to become the first FAMU defensive back to secure a pick since nickelback Kym'Mani King's in the Week 3 win over West Florida.

FAMU does well absorbing Texas Southern's best shot

The Rattlers don't trail games very often.

Saturday was the one of three times FAMU has trailed in a game.

Additionally, the 14-point deficit was the largest amount the Rattlers trailed since Week 2 at South Florida, which they lost 38-24.

But, the Rattlers remained dedicated to storm back and reign victorious over TSU.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

