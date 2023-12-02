FAMU football delayed by lightning before SWAC Championship Game

Florida A&M's first postseason game at Bragg Memorial Stadium since 1998 had to wait a half-hour.

No. 5 FAMU was scheduled to kick off the SWAC Championship Game against Prairie View A&M at 4 p.m. Saturday. But a lightning delay pushed the start of the game back to 4:32.

Heavy rain was in the forecast throughout the day in Tallahassee leading up to kickoff. Game officials advised fans to leave their seats and seek shelter after the lightning delay.

FAMU and Prairie View players started returning to the field for warmups shortly after 4 p.m., the game's original start time.

