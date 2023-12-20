FAMU football coach Willie Simmons joins exclusive club of revered coaches with latest honor

Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons has joined an elite company.

Tallahassee Quarterback Club president Hugh Tomlinson gifted Simmons with the declaration of an honorary lifetime membership to the organization at Wednesday’s FAMU’s 220 Quarterback Club at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center.

The award came four days after Simmons led the Rattlers to triumph over the Howard Bison 30-26 and capture the HBCU Celebration Bowl trophy in Atlanta to decide the de facto Black College Football National Champion.

Former national championship-winning and revered college football coaches FAMU’s Jake Gaither (1952) and Florida State’s Bobby Bowden (2009) are the only two to receive an honorary lifetime membership to the Tallahassee Quarterback Club in its 74 years.

“Willie Simmons has demonstrated exceptional leadership and coaching prowess,” Tomlinson said as he presented Simmons with the Tallahassee Quarterback Club honorary membership.

“The Tallahassee Quarterback Club has cherished and mutually enriching six-year relationship with Coach Willie Simmons, enhancing the camaraderie among the club members and fostering unity within the local football community.”

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons holds up the Celebration Bowl trophy after a victory against the Howard Bison at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons was the keynote speaker for the Tallahassee Quarterback Club during Week 1 of the 2022 football season.

The sixth-year FAMU head coach led the Rattlers to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship and Black College Football National Championship this year. Furthermore, Simmons oversaw the Rattlers go 12-1, securing the program’s most victories since winning the inaugural NCAA Division I-AA (now Football Championship Subdivision) Championship in 1978 under legendary coach Rudy Hubbard.

“I appreciate Hugh and the Tallahassee Quarterback Club for the love and warmth [they] share,” Simmons said after accepting the declaration.

“This is truly a special honor. I get compared to the legendary coaches here often, but I try to come in every day to [make everyone] proud.”

The Rattlers’ SWAC title, which they beat Prairie View A&M 35-14 on Dec. 2, was their first since joining the league in 2021. FAMU’s Celebration Bowl win over Howard was the program’s first appearance and victory.

Simmons, 43, began his tenure with the Rattlers in 2018 and has compiled a 45-13 record, passing Hubbard as the most wins by a FAMU coach in their first five seasons.

The Quincy native Simmons also earned SWAC Coach of the Year and American Football Coaches Association FCS Region 3 Coach of the Year honors this season.

