FAMU football coach Willie Simmons aims to achieve 'lofty goals,' add to championship season

It’s been a storied year for Florida A&M football.

But it’s not quite over yet.

One game remains for the Rattlers ― Dec. 16's HBCU Celebration Bowl.

FAMU clinched its bid by winning the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship in a 35-14 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Additionally, it’s the Rattlers’ Willie Simmons’ first conference title in his nine-year head coaching career (six years at FAMU/2020 season COVID canceled, three at PVAMU).

But, the newly-crowned SWAC champion and SWAC Coach of the Year hasn’t taken time to reflect yet.

Simmons is concentrated on leading Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked FAMU (11-1) to the Celebration Bowl and securing the Black College Football National Championship as Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference winners Howard (6-5) awaits the Rattlers at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet because there’s still so much work to be done,” Simmons, who’s coached FAMU to nine straight wins and the SWAC title, said in a one-on-one interview with the Tallahassee Democrat.

“But I’m excited for the guys and the university because a SWAC Championship is something that we were looking forward to. But like we’ve discussed all season, we have some lofty goals and won’t rest until they’re all achieved.

“The Celebration Bowl is the final one.”

FAMU looks to put HBCU National Championship trophy next to SWAC title

It’s been a year of firsts for the Rattlers.

First SWAC East title.

First SWAC title.

Now, FAMU’s first Celebration Bowl appearance looms for the game that began in 2015.

“We felt that the potential was here to be in the national conversation every year when we took the job in 2018,” Simmons reflected.

“We’ve been right there at the cusp of it in four of the five years. The one year we did have the best record, we suffered from a self-imposed postseason ban, which prevented us from being able to claim the [MEAC] Championship to allow us to play in the Celebration Bowl.

“To finally be in this position and see all the hard work pay off is truly special, and I’m elated to be in this position with this football team, administration, fanbase, and everyone who bleeds Orange and Green.”

FAMU and Howard's HBCU Celebration Bowl meeting revisits old conference matchup

The unique distinction between FAMU and Howard is that they’re MEAC foes, last playing in 2019 when the Rattlers beat the Bison 39-7 at Bragg.

But things have changed.

The Rattlers are now in the SWAC, moving on from the MEAC in 2021. The Bison is now head coached by Larry Scott, who got the job in 2020.

Scott, who Simmons describes as a “personal friend,” has an 18-23 overall record in four seasons at Howard and has led the Bison to two consecutive seasons finishing 4-1 in the MEAC. His team handily upset defending Celebration Bowl Champions, MEAC favorites North Carolina Central 50-20 in Week 11, securing the tiebreaker to represent the league and clinch Howard’s first appearance in Dec. 16's HBCU title game.

Howard finished with a league-leading 14 All-MEAC selections.

Bison all-conference running backs Eden James, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James, and Jarett Hunter have caught Simmons’ eye. The duo combines for 1,174 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bison scored a MEAC-second 24 rushing touchdowns, the second most in the MEAC.

“Howard prides themselves on being a physical football team with a plethora of running backs much like we do,” Simmons assessed the Bison.

“They want to make it a slugfest.”

All-American candidate defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. headlines the Bison defense. Gallop finished the regular season with 65 tackles and three interceptions to lead Howard to the top passing defense in the FCS.

“[Howard] likes to challenge you on defense with a lot of man coverage and getting their safeties close to the box,” Simmons said.

“We must prepare ourselves mentally for arguably our most physical game of the year.”

FAMU navigating through extended season, formulating plan to balance title run and recruiting

A vast majority of college football teams are preparing for next season.

And only ten FCS teams’ seasons are still alive.

Eight teams remain in the FCS’ 24-team playoff bracket. Meanwhile, FAMU and Howard are preparing for their A-Town Championship Showdown.

FAMU has been on the go since beginning spring camp on March 7, a 284-day difference from Dec. 16's Celebration Bowl.

“We were guaranteed 11 games, but we talked about 13 Saturdays when we passed out our staff manual," Simmons said. “We were blessed to have our work allow us to play a 12th and now a 13th. I wish we could play year-round, to be honest.

“We’re blessed to be one the last 10 teams standing and have a chance to be one of only two of 130-plus FCS programs to hold up a national championship trophy at the end of the year."

The Rattlers’ championship run has placed them in an unfamiliar situation regarding recruiting.

The early National Letter of Intent signing period begins on Dec. 20 and ends on Dec. 22.

So, FAMU has to be productive with its recruiting strategy as prospects begin making their decisions four days after the Celebration Bowl.

“Recruiting never stops. Whether you’re playing postseason or not, you must commit yourself to continuing to build your roster for the future,” Simmons said. “Postseason just prevents you from being able to hit the road and recruit. But we still have to host official and unofficial visits and get out as much as possible to see prospective student-athletes.

“We got to have a plan for how to continue to sell the program’s brand while we’re trying to win a national championship. Winning helps, and I think guys understand that I might not be able to see them for a day for bowl preparation. It’s no different from the team in the College Football Playoff, bowl games, and the FCS playoffs.

“If losing a week of recruiting means that we’re playing for a national championship, I’ll definitely make that sacrifice.”

FAMU returning to Atlanta for the first time in over a decade

The Rattlers’ focus has shifted to making their long-awaited return to Atlanta ― the home of the most populated FAMU National Alumni Association, Simmons says.

FAMU in Atlanta was once a normality, as was participating in the Atlanta Football Classic against Tennessee State and Southern in the Georgia Dome.

The Rattlers last played in Atlanta, falling to Southern 21-14 in the 2012 Football Classic.

“We’re looking to getting to what we call ‘FAMU North,’” Simmons said.

“Atlanta is FAMU’s city outside of the state of Florida. It’s been a long time coming, and they’ve been clamoring for us to get a game in Atlanta for a very long time. We were able to do so through the Celebration Bowl.

“I anticipate record-breaking attendance because that will be the place to be on December 16.”

How to Watch Florida A&M (11-1) vs. Howard (6-5) HBCU Celebration Bowl Game

When: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: ABC

