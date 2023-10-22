FAMU football coach Willie Simmons 'kind of happy' to trail at halftime versus Texas Southern

Florida A&M football was in an unfamiliar predicament in Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Week 8 win, 31-21, at Texas Southern.

As the Rattlers trailed 14-0 shortly before halftime, they realized they were on the receiving end of the hardships that FAMU head coach Willie Simmons had warned them about all season.

Before halftime, the Rattlers broke their cold spell with a 58-yard strike from quarterback Jeremy Moussa to wide receiver Jamari Gassett.

But FAMU still trailed 14-7 at the break, which came somewhat to the delight of Simmons as his team headed to the locker room at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium.

Before Saturday, FAMU hadn’t trailed by 14 points since Week 2 against NCAA Division I-FBS team South Florida ― a game the Rattlers lost 38-24. Moreover, the USF game was the lone time FAMU trailed at halftime across its first seven games this season.

“As crazy as it sounds, I was kind of happy that we were down at halftime because we weren’t playing very well,” Simmons said.

“Sometimes it’s tough when you’re not playing well but still winning. We weren’t playing well at Mississippi Valley but were still up. We weren’t playing well at Southern, but we were kind of in control of the game.”

FAMU closed out the game versus TSU by scoring on five of its final seven drives (four straight touchdown drives), which included 31 unanswered points. On the defensive side, the Rattlers halted the Tigers from entering their territory on seven of their last eight possessions.

Being atop the SWAC standings and ranked 18th in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, the Rattlers know they must absorb every opponent's best effort.

So, what did Simmons tell his team for them to complete the comeback victory over TSU?

“It wasn't a tongue-lashing," Simmons said.

“I talk to the guys a lot, but one thing I don’t do is lie to them. I told them in the beginning that if we play as individuals, we won’t be a very good team. But we're hard to beat if we play as a family. We were not playing as a family in the first half. Guys were doing their own thing.

“I just challenged them. I said, ‘If we go out the second half and play as individuals, we’ll get what we deserve. And if we come out the second half and do it for the guy next to us, we’ll get what we deserve.' And we deserved to go out and score on four straight possessions, hold [TSU] out of the endzone, and come out of Texas with a huge win to continue to control our own destiny.”

The 24-hour rule is in effect.

The Rattlers (6-1, 5-0 SWAC) are now shifting their attention to their homecoming game against Prairie View A&M, a team Simmons head coached from 2015 to 2017, this Saturday.

PVAMU is 3-4 (3-1 SWAC) as it tries to position itself to win the SWAC West. The Panthers had a Week 8 bye.

“Same mindset,” Simmons said.

“It’s a conference game, and everything we want is on the table. That’s our focus. We know there’s going to be distractions, it’s going to be a festive week, and many things are going to be going on.

“We can’t involve ourselves with that because the one thing we don’t want to do is lose our homecoming. We got to be locked in to the best of our ability."

