Can FAMU football beat Texas Southern in return to Lone Star State? Here's our prediction.

It’s game day in H-Town.

The Florida A&M Rattlers, ranked No. 18 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, visit the Texas Southern Tigers in a Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover game at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

FAMU is head coached by Willie Simmons, who’s in his sixth year with the team. Simmons has a 59-24 record and 38-13 with the Rattlers after defeating Southern 26-19 in a Week 6 SWAC game before a bye week.

Texas Southern is led by fifth-year head coach Clarence McKinney, who has an 11-31 record (all with TSU) after spoiling Bethune-Cookman’s homecoming with a 34-31 win.

The Rattlers and the Tigers haven’t met in football since 2017, when FAMU won the Jake Gaither Classic 29-7. FAMU owns the all-time head-to-head record over TSU 10-2.

Additionally, the Rattlers haven’t played a football game in Texas since winning the inaugural NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) Championship in 1978, defeating Massachusetts 35-28.

Players to Watch: Florida A&M at Texas Southern

FAMU Rattlers

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa: 58 completion percentage, 1,569 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions

Wide Receiver Jah'Marae Sheread: 26 receptions, 275 receiving yards, touchdown

Linebacker Isaiah Major: 51 tackles, 7.5 for loss, two sacks, interception

TSU Tigers

Quarterback Jace Wilson: 53 completion percentage, 697 yards, four touchdowns, interception

Running Back LaDarius Owens: 79 attempts, 567 rushing yards (second in SWAC), five touchdowns

Linebacker Jacob Williams: 54 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, forced fumble, fumble recovery

"Quote It": Florida A&M at Texas Southern

Willie Simmons, FAMU: “We’re back in game mode, so we’ll transition ourselves to what we’ve been doing for the first six weeks of the season. Texas Southern is playing inspired football right now, and we know we get everyone’s best shot.”

Clarence McKinney, TSU: “FAMU is a great team. We knew that when they were put on the schedule. We just got to go out and be the best version of us. Hopefully, we play a complete game because [FAMU is] probably the best team that we’ve played up to this point.”

Score Prediction: FAMU 27, TSU 14

Florida A&M (5-1, 4-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2) Game Information

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers vs. Texas Southern preview, notes, key players