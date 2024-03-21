FAMU emphasizing constant improvement as it completes fifth spring football practice

Adaptation and consistency have been the themes of Florida A&M’s spring football practices.

With five practices down and10 remaining, the Rattlers are beginning to install new schemes.

For example Thursday, the FAMU football team worked on its tempo offense and added pressure, such as blitz packages, to its base defense coverages.

First-year FAMU head football coach James Colzie III ended Thursday's practice optimistic about how his team reacted to the new wrinkles.

“We’re slowly adding things offensively and defensively to put them in a better situation,” Colzie said.

“It’s not tough on the guys but new to them. We made some mistakes. So, as coaches, it’s our job to fix it on film and prepare them for the next practice.”

There’s somewhat of a divide of familiarity and nuances as FAMU football undergoes its first spring under Colzie.

Colzie spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach on the Rattlers staff. Now, Colzie is bringing his flare as the new head coach for a team that has lost a lot of talent but also returns a lot of talent from last season’s Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl championship team.

"It’s a little bit of the old and a little bit of the new. And the guys are excited,” Colzie said.

“They’re adapting to the new things that we’re bringing but continuing some of the same things that we’ve done in the past.”

Colzie primarily coaches the defensive backs during practices. And he says they’re doing well thus far.

But what has caught the FAMU coach’s eye during spring is the trenches.

During film sessions, Colzie has closely observed how the offensive and defensive lines have pushed each other through the first five practices.

“They’re going at it every single day,” Colzie said.

“I don’t necessarily get to watch them during practice, but I do get a chance to enjoy watching them on film."

On Friday morning, Colzie will get his first game-like assessment of his inaugural FAMU football team.

The Rattlers will have their first intrasquad scrimmage for the sixth spring practice.

“We’ll have a full scrimmage and try to put some things together,” Colzie said to preview the scrimmage. “And then, we’ll get a better evaluation of how our team will be.”

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Spring Football Practice Schedule

Florida A&M goes through drills during the first spring football practice at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Practice 6: Friday, March 22

Practice 7: Tuesday, March 26

Practice 8: Thursday, March 28

Practice 9: Friday, March 29

Practice 10: Tuesday, April 2

Practice 11: Thursday, April 4

Practice 12: Friday, April 5

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 9

Practice 14: Thursday, April 11

Orange and Green Spring Game at Bragg Memorial Stadium: Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

