Will FAMU or Bethune-Cookman football hoist the Florida Classic trophy? Score prediction.

ORLANDO ― The Florida Classic has arrived.

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll seventh-ranked Florida A&M Rattlers will take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats here at Camping World Stadium for the annual Week 12 rivalry game.

It is the regular season finale for the Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Rattlers (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) are head coached by Willie Simmons, who's in his sixth year with the team. Simmons has a 63-24 all-time record and 42-13 with FAMU after defeating Lincoln (CA) 28-0 in Week 11 for eight straight wins.

The Wildcats (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) are led by first-year Raymond Woodie Jr. Woodie is 3-7 as a head coach with all ten of his games being with B-CU after winning its second straight game by beating Alabama A&M 31-14 last week.

FAMU owns the all-time head-to-head record over B-CU 52-24-1.

Players to Watch: Florida A&M vs. Bethune Cookman

The FAMU Rattlers lead the BCU Wildcats at the half 27-7 during the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

FAMU Rattlers

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa: 57 completion percentage, 2,266 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions

Wide Receiver Marcus Riley: 27 receptions, 438 yards, four touchdowns

Nose Guard Gentle Hunt: 28 tackles, 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks

B-CU Wildcats

Quarterback Walter Simmons III: 53 completion percentage, 680 all-purpose yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions

Running Back Jimmie Robinson III: 132 carries for 482 yards, two touchdowns

Linebacker De'Aris Thomas: 91 tackles, 11.5 for loss, 1.5

Score Prediction: Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

It's a rivalry game.

It will be close at first.

But the Rattlers will flex their superiority over the Wildcats and pull away with the victory to secure their first 10-win season since 1999.

FAMU 36, B-CU 21

"Quote It": Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Willie Simmons, FAMU: “Anyone who’s a FAMU fan understands the magnitude of the Florida Classic. That’s as big an accomplishment as a SWAC and [HBCU] Celebration Bowl Championship. It’s a game that you have to be ready to go for regardless of record because the impact of winning the Florida Classic goes a long way for a program’s morale.”

Raymond Woodie Jr.: “It’s been a rivalry forever, and now I get an opportunity to be a part of it as a coach. It’s going to be a good, hard-fought football game.”

Weekly Readings: Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Florida A&M defensive backs Kendall Bohler (3) and Lovie Jenkins (1) rejoice after the Rattlers beat the Lincoln Oaklanders 28-0 in a Week 11 non-conference game on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Florida A&M (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) Florida Classic Game Information

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons holds up the trophy after he and his team defeated the BCU Wildcats 41-20 during the annual Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Camping World Stadium; Orlando, Florida

How to watch: ESPNU, Rattlers+

